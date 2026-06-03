Stocks To Watch Today On June 3: Canara Bank, Wipro, Adani Ports, NHPC Among Key Stocks In Focus

Stocks To Watch Today, June 3, 2026: Indian equity markets are likely to be stock-specific on Wednesday with a host of companies coming out with announcements on acquisitions, regulatory approvals, capital-raising plans, order wins, management changes and operational updates. These developments from banking and pharma to infrastructure and technology could influence investor sentiment in the trading session. Here’s a quick look at the stocks that are likely to stay in the spotlight.

Canara Bank

Canara Bank approved a proposal to raise Rs 8,500 crore via AT1, tier-II bonds in FY ’27. The proceeds will be used for strengthening capital adequacy and for future lending and business development.

Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.

Dhanuka Agritech’s ₹70-cr buyback offer opens on June 4 and closes on June 10. The company has invited investors to buy back its 5 lakh shares at Rs 1,400 each.

Advait Energy Transition

Advait Energy’s subsidiary has signed a deal to buy battery energy storage. The agreement with GUVNL is for the development of a 150 MW independent battery storage project in Gujarat.

Concord Biotech Ltd.

Concord Biotech gets US FDA nod for Mycophenolate Mofetil ANDA. The U.S. market opportunity for the drug, which is being developed for prevention of organ rejection, is estimated to be about $30 million.

Mankind Pharma

Mankind Pharma’s subsidiary has acquired the remaining 10 per cent stake in Upakarma. The transaction gives the pharmaceutical company full ownership and greater control over the business.

Adani Ports & SEZ

Adani Ports saw 48.3 million metric tonnes of cargo traffic during May, which shows the double-digit YoY growth. Rail volumes decreased across logistics, and the performance of each segment varied.

Indian Overseas Bank

It has received approval from IFSCA to establish a banking unit in Gift City, India. This move is likely to improve the bank’s international operations.

Wipro

The company has acquired a further 20% stake in Aggne Global Inc. Which is intended to enhance its capabilities to offer digital transformation services in the insurance sector.

Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp on Monday said it sold 5.7 lakh units in May, up 12 per cent YoY. The company attributed the growth to steady demand recovery and better performance in key markets.

Hexaware Technologies

Hexaware is planning to enhance its Agentverse AI platform with governance, lifecycle management and development functionalities. The aim of this program is to increase enterprise take-up of AI-enabled solutions.

Patanjali Foods

Patanjali Foods was issued a tax demand notice of Rs 73 crore for FY23 for purportedly wrongly claiming input tax credit (ITC). The firm is investigating the issue.

GVS Pharma Bliss

WHO has issued a closure report for Bliss GVS Pharma’s manufacturing plant in Palghar, which revalidates Good Manufacturing Practice standards and strengthens the regulatory credentials of the firm.

Ajax Engineering

Ajax Engineering, a leading manufacturer of automated and robotic welding solutions, has announced changes to the company’s finance function. Ganesh B. J., interim CFO, has resigned, & Ketan Pendse has been appointed CFO.

Epack Prefab Technologies

Epack Prefab Technologies bags an order worth Rs 165 crore for the supply of solar cells and modules. The contract is expected to improve revenue visibility in the future.

Aequs

The Karnataka government approves incentives to Aequs under the ESDM scheme. The benefits will help the company’s proposed manufacturing facility at Dharwad.

Alkem Laboratories

Promoter entities of Alkem Laboratories sold a 1.5% stake through open market transactions. The stake sale was valued at around Rs 930 crore.

Mufin Green Finance

Mufin Green Finance has received approval to raise Rs 119 crore through private placement of non-convertible debentures. The funds will be used to expand the business.

Onix Solar Energy

Onix Solar Energy approved an allotment of 1.2 crore shares worth Rs 60.2 crore. The capital injection is expected to underpin future growth plans.

Hindustan Unilever

IIT Bombay hosts a fragrance R&D centre that HUL established. The aim of the initiative is to enhance India’s position in the fragrance sector and develop its innovation capabilities.

Transrail Belysning

Transrail Lighting grabbed fresh orders amounting to Rs 575 crore across transmission, distribution, civil construction and pole businesses, giving a strong boost to its order book.

B.R. Goyal Infrastructure

Infrastructure company bags a fresh order worth Rs 118 crore. The project win should enhance revenue visibility and the execution pipeline.

String Metaverse

String Metaverse said it had a change in leadership. Ghanshyam Das has resigned as chairman, and Dr Sethurathnam Ravi has been appointed as the new chairman.

Kalpataru

Kalpataru pulls out of proposed Project Magnus demerger. The board says the intended benefits are no longer applicable, and the decision does not affect the finances.

Meesho

Meesho ties up with BSE to prepare MSMEs and digital businesses for public listings. The initiative aims to improve access to capital markets for growing businesses.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

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