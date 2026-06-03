Stock Market Outlook Today On June 3: Will RBI MPC Meeting Lift Nifty Above 23,500?

Stock Market Outlook Today, June 3, 2026: Indian share markets are likely to be stock-specific on Wednesday, June 3, as investors await the Reserve Bank of India’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) meeting opening alongside key global events. Traders will be watching geopolitical tensions, surging crude oil prices, and the US-Iran situation after breaking a four-day losing streak on Tuesday.

The IT sector is doing well in the domestic equity market. However, future direction will be steered by RBI’s policy announcement, foreign fund inflows and global market performance. Analysts expect Nifty 50 and Bank Nifty to trade in a range in the near term with selective buying opportunities in stocks.

Tuesday Market Recap: Sensex, Nifty End Four-Day Losing Streak

India’s key equity indices recovered from the day’s low to close higher on Tuesday. The NSE Nifty 50 ended 100.95 points (0.43%) higher at 23,483.55. The BSE Sensex was up 382.50 points (0.52%) at 74,649.84.

The rally was led by IT giants TCS and Infosys, which contributed 35.57 points and 53.59 points to the Nifty’s gains. However, the overall gains were capped by the fall in financial and energy stocks like ICICI Bank, Axis Bank, NTPC and Reliance Industries.

U.S. Markets Highlight

US stocks opened lower Tuesday as investors took a wait-and-see approach amid uncertainty over proposed US-Iran truce talks. The S&P 500 dropped 0.18% to 7,586.44, snapping an 8-day streak. AI-led technology stocks cooled, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average down over 200 points, or 0.44%, to 50,853.99, and the Nasdaq Composite slipping 0.27% to 27,014.03. U.S. markets did well. The Dow Jones opened lower but crept back into the green by over 100 points to a new record high.

Asian Share Markets

The Nikkei 225 gained 2.48%; the broader Topix was up 1.69%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Australia gained 0.58%. Hong Kong futures on the Hang Seng index are down 1.32 pct in premarket trade. South Korean markets were shut for the holiday. Traders are also watching developments in the Middle East and their impact on energy supplies and global shipping routes.

Oil Prices

Brent crude prices climbed for a third day on fears of potential supply disruptions. Brent crude was close to $97 a barrel and WTI near $95 a barrel. In the Middle East, tensions are rising and geopolitical risks are increasing. Gold prices were little changed at around $4,478 a barrel as investors weighed safe haven demand against a better appetite for equities.

Nifty Technical Outlook: Can index touch 24000?

As per Good Returns, the Nifty has witnessed a quick recovery after taking support at a crucial level and has formed a bullish Marubozu candlestick on the daily chart, says Bajaj Broking Research. The broker said it bought from the support zone of 23,200-23,000, which is the lower band of the bullish gap of April 8, the lower band of the latest consolidation band and the 61.8% retracement level of the last rally. Immediate resistance is at Tuesday’s high of 23,556. A break above this level, if confirmed, could see price action rising to the next resistance band of 23,700-23,800. A break above 23,800 could open the door to 24,100. However, if Nifty fails to breach Tuesday’s high, then it may trade in the 23,200-23,550 range.

Bank Nifty Outlook: To trade in a range

Bank Nifty broke its four-session losing streak, but the trend still appears to be within the wider consolidation band. Bajaj Broking Research said that the banking index has formed a bullish candle, but it also shows a lower-high, lower-low formation. This shows that the consolidation trend is still intact. The broking sees Bank Nifty trading in the range of 52,500-54,600 in the short term. The support level is seen at 52,700-52,500, with resistance at 54,600-55,000.

Nifty Prediction For June 3: Cautious Bullish Setup

The market set-up remains cautiously bullish after a strong intraday recovery on Tuesday, says Ankit Jaiswal, senior research analyst, Univest.

Nifty opened with a big gap down at 23,229.15 but recovered all losses and closed above the previous day’s closing level. The 328-point bounce from the day’s low is being seen as a classic oversold bounce.

The immediate support level identified by Jaiswal is 23,350. A gap-up opening near 23,540-23,570 and sustained trade above 23,450 could boost bullish momentum towards 23,556 and then 23,650, he said.

He also said that buying interest in IT stocks, backed by the Wipro buyback record date on June 5, may continue to lend strength to the broader market.

Bank Nifty Outlook: Watch HDFC Bank and FII Flows

Tuesday’s small gain in Bank Nifty is masking the underlying weakness in financial stocks, according to Kunal Singla, associate director at Univest.

Major banking and financial counters such as ICICI Bank, Axis Bank and Bajaj Finance closed in the red, indicating that investors continue to be jittery over the sector.

Singla sees 53,120 as a crucial support level for Bank Nifty.

He expects a neutral to mildly bullish trend only if HDFC Bank reclaims the Rs 752 mark and sustains above its June 2 high.

Another positive is moderation in foreign institutional investor (FII) selling, which came off from Rs 21,106 crore to Rs 3,912 crore. The banking stocks may have a chance of recovery if foreign flows stay sustained.

What Investors Should Watch

Markets will be open stronger on Wednesday after the sharp recovery seen from the lows yesterday, but we might expect traders to be more conservative ahead of RBI policy actions and geopolitical risks, along with rising crude oil prices. Technical indicators might suggest an upward break; however, this confirmation can be seen if Nifty is able to sustain at the 23550-23800 levels over the coming few sessions.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stocks To Watch Today On June 3: Canara Bank, Wipro, Adani Ports, NHPC Among Key Stocks In Focus