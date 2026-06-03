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Home > Business News > Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Gold and Silver Prices Today: Gold prices slipped Rs 10 while silver fell Rs 100 on June 3. Check latest gold and silver rates in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Hyderabad and more cities.

Gold Price Today, June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City
Gold Price Today, June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 09:11 IST

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 3, 2026: Gold slipped in early trading on Wednesday, offering respite to buyers from the recent surge. Prices of 24-karat gold declined by Rs 10 per 10 grams, and silver lost Rs 100 per kilogram. The market also kept an eye on global precious metals prices amid reports from the Middle East, the movement of crude oil prices and new US macroeconomic data.

In the absence of a sharp fall in global prices, domestic gold rates continue to rule near all-time highs, sustained by inflation concerns and safe haven demand. However, a modest correction in global gold prices seen in the last couple of days has heightened caution among market participants in view of the macro-catalysts that will hit the market.

Gold Rate in India Today

Gold Price Today (Per 10 Grams)

You Might Be Interested In
Purity Price
24 Carat Gold Rs 1,56,210
22 Carat Gold Rs 1,43,190
18 Carat Gold Rs 1,17,160

City-Wise Gold Rates On June 3

Prices of gold may differ in different cities due to different local taxes and logistics, as well as different market demands.

City 24K Gold (10 gm) 22K Gold (10 gm) 18K Gold (10 gm)
Chennai Rs 1,58,170 Rs 1,44,990 Rs 1,21,790
Mumbai Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Delhi Rs 1,56,360 Rs 1,43,340 Rs 1,17,310
Kolkata Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Bengaluru Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Hyderabad Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Kerala Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Pune Rs 1,56,210 Rs 1,43,190 Rs 1,17,160
Vadodara Rs 1,56,260 Rs 1,43,240 Rs 1,17,210
Ahmedabad Rs 1,56,260 Rs 1,43,240 Rs 1,17,210

Silver Price Today: Rates Ease By Rs 100

On Wednesday, silver prices also suffered a small correction. Silver was at Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 279,900 per kg, showing a drop of Rs 100 per kg since yesterday.

Silver also holds both investment and jewellery demand as compared to gold and has vast uses in the industries. Silver prices are primarily influenced by demand from manufacturing industries, renewable energy, and electrical sectors.

Silver Rates In Major Cities Today

City 10 Gram 100 Gram 1 Kg
Chennai Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900
Mumbai Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Delhi Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Kolkata Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Bengaluru Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Hyderabad Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900
Kerala Rs 2,899 Rs 28,990 Rs 2,89,900
Pune Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Vadodara Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900
Ahmedabad Rs 2,799 Rs 27,990 Rs 2,79,900

Global Gold Market Under Pressure

The yellow metal shed its earlier gains in the early session in the global market, as growing worries that stubbornly high inflation, spurred by rising oil prices and renewed tensions in the Middle East, would lead the Federal Reserve to retain a tight rein on money supply, making the holding of non-interest-yielding gold unappealing for investors.

Spot gold traded at $4,476.50 per ounce, while August gold futures were at $4,504.40 per ounce. While spot silver was seen at around US $74.73 per ounce. Gold and silver investors are watching the unfolding developments of the US-Iran scenario and the incoming US macro data for directional cues.

MCX Gold And Silver Update

In Indian futures markets, MCX August gold futures had settled down 0.03% at Rs 159,306 per 10 grams during the last session, whereas July silver futures settled up 0.13% at Rs 266,522 per kg.

The market observers expect to witness more volatility in the bullion prices, given the geopolitical events and inflation issues, and the outlook for interest rates will determine the price of gold and silver.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today On June 3: Will RBI MPC Meeting Lift Nifty Above 23,500?

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Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City
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Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City
Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City
Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City
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