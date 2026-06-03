Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City

Gold and Silver Rates Today, June 3, 2026: Gold slipped in early trading on Wednesday, offering respite to buyers from the recent surge. Prices of 24-karat gold declined by Rs 10 per 10 grams, and silver lost Rs 100 per kilogram. The market also kept an eye on global precious metals prices amid reports from the Middle East, the movement of crude oil prices and new US macroeconomic data.
In the absence of a sharp fall in global prices, domestic gold rates continue to rule near all-time highs, sustained by inflation concerns and safe haven demand. However, a modest correction in global gold prices seen in the last couple of days has heightened caution among market participants in view of the macro-catalysts that will hit the market.
Gold Rate in India Today
Gold Price Today (Per 10 Grams)
|Purity
|Price
|24 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,56,210
|22 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,43,190
|18 Carat Gold
|Rs 1,17,160
City-Wise Gold Rates On June 3
Prices of gold may differ in different cities due to different local taxes and logistics, as well as different market demands.
|City
|24K Gold (10 gm)
|22K Gold (10 gm)
|18K Gold (10 gm)
|Chennai
|Rs 1,58,170
|Rs 1,44,990
|Rs 1,21,790
|Mumbai
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Delhi
|Rs 1,56,360
|Rs 1,43,340
|Rs 1,17,310
|Kolkata
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Bengaluru
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Hyderabad
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Kerala
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Pune
|Rs 1,56,210
|Rs 1,43,190
|Rs 1,17,160
|Vadodara
|Rs 1,56,260
|Rs 1,43,240
|Rs 1,17,210
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 1,56,260
|Rs 1,43,240
|Rs 1,17,210
Silver Price Today: Rates Ease By Rs 100
On Wednesday, silver prices also suffered a small correction. Silver was at Rs 279.90 per gram and Rs 279,900 per kg, showing a drop of Rs 100 per kg since yesterday.
Silver also holds both investment and jewellery demand as compared to gold and has vast uses in the industries. Silver prices are primarily influenced by demand from manufacturing industries, renewable energy, and electrical sectors.
Silver Rates In Major Cities Today
|City
|10 Gram
|100 Gram
|1 Kg
|Chennai
|Rs 2,899
|Rs 28,990
|Rs 2,89,900
|Mumbai
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Delhi
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Kolkata
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Bengaluru
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Hyderabad
|Rs 2,899
|Rs 28,990
|Rs 2,89,900
|Kerala
|Rs 2,899
|Rs 28,990
|Rs 2,89,900
|Pune
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Vadodara
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
|Ahmedabad
|Rs 2,799
|Rs 27,990
|Rs 2,79,900
Global Gold Market Under Pressure
The yellow metal shed its earlier gains in the early session in the global market, as growing worries that stubbornly high inflation, spurred by rising oil prices and renewed tensions in the Middle East, would lead the Federal Reserve to retain a tight rein on money supply, making the holding of non-interest-yielding gold unappealing for investors.
Spot gold traded at $4,476.50 per ounce, while August gold futures were at $4,504.40 per ounce. While spot silver was seen at around US $74.73 per ounce. Gold and silver investors are watching the unfolding developments of the US-Iran scenario and the incoming US macro data for directional cues.
MCX Gold And Silver Update
In Indian futures markets, MCX August gold futures had settled down 0.03% at Rs 159,306 per 10 grams during the last session, whereas July silver futures settled up 0.13% at Rs 266,522 per kg.
The market observers expect to witness more volatility in the bullion prices, given the geopolitical events and inflation issues, and the outlook for interest rates will determine the price of gold and silver.
(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)
Also Read: Stock Market Outlook Today On June 3: Will RBI MPC Meeting Lift Nifty Above 23,500?
Priyanka Roshan is a business writer and assistant editor at the NewsX website who tracks everything from stock market swings and corporate earnings to personal finance trends and policy shifts. Known for turning fast-moving business developments into sharp, reader-friendly stories, she combines speed, accuracy, and a data-driven approach to break down complex financial news for everyday audiences.
With over 9.5 years of newsroom experience, Priyanka has worked with leading media organisations, including Moneycontrol, Times Now, and Ping Digital, covering diverse beats such as business, politics, technology, auto, travel, sports, and the world. From live breaking news desks to SEO-led digital storytelling, she specialises in creating engaging content that keeps readers informed without overwhelming them.