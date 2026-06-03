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Home > Business News > Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble

Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble

Stock Market Today, June 3: The Sensex tumbled over 700 points while the Nifty slipped below 23,300 at the opening bell as IT stocks led losses ahead of the RBI MPC meeting. Realty and banking shares also remained under pressure.

Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble
Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble

Published By: Priyanka Roshan
Published: Wed 2026-06-03 09:44 IST

Stock Market Today, June 3 | Opening Bell: On Wednesday, 3rd June, Indian benchmark indices opened on a weak note, with all the major sectorial indices registering a poor sentiment with special attention towards IT shares. On Wednesday, Dalal Street commenced trading on a dismal note as investors adopt caution ahead of the RBI monetary policy review. Heavyweight counters, particularly in the IT sector, have seen some profit booking, which added to the pressure and dragged the benchmark indices lower in the morning trade.

BSE Sensex traded 709.49 points, or 0.95%, down. The BSE opened at 74,507.73 and fell to the low of the day 73,927.97 in the opening minutes itself. NSE Nifty 50 traded 186.90 points, or 0.80%, down at 23,296.65. The index opened at 23,483.55 and went to the lowest of the day 23,285.95 in the opening minutes.

Markets were broad, following the bigger stocks. Shares in IT were seen selling off after the big rally on Tuesday.

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Today is the commencement of the RBI’s three-day MPC meet, hence investors are likely to remain watchful. Global market trends, crude oil prices and activity of foreign institutional investors will direct the investors.

Top Gainers (Sensex)

Adani Ports (+1.27%)
Bharti Airtel (+0.23%)
Tata Steel (+0.17%)

Top Losers (Sensex)

TCS (-5.22%)
HCLTech (-3.08%)
Tech Mahindra (-3.03%)
Infosys (-2.59%)
ITC (-1.84%)

Sectoral Indices Under Pressure; Realty, Tech Lead Losses

The sectoral trends stayed broadly negative in early trading, pointing to broad-based selling across the market. The biggest drag was from technology and real estate stocks. BSE Teck index slipped 2.20% and BSE Realty index closed with loss of 1.40%. Banking shares also suffered some damage as BSE Bankex index was down by 0.78% and BSE Top 10 Banks index declined by 0.65%.

Consumer oriented segments too ruled weak. BSE Consumer Durables index ended lower by 0.67%. BSE India Defence index lost 0.36% while BSE Oil & Gas index lost 0.37%. Shares of Metal companies were relatively sturdier with BSE Metal index easing merely by 0.09%.

However, BSE Hospitals index showed some firmness and gained 0.17% while BSE Services index added 0.06% outperforming the broader markets.

Sectoral Snapshot

Index Change
BSE Hospitals +0.17%
BSE Services +0.06%
BSE Metal -0.09%
BSE Power -0.13%
BSE India Defence -0.36%
BSE Oil & Gas -0.37%
BSE Top 10 Banks -0.65%
BSE Consumer Durables -0.67%
BSE Bankex -0.78%
BSE Realty -1.40%
BSE Teck -2.20%

Broader Market Snapshot

Index Change
BSE Sensex -0.87%
BSE 100 -0.81%
BSE 200 -0.74%
BSE 500 -0.69%
BSE Sensex 50 -0.77%
BSE Sensex Next 50 -0.97%
BSE MidCap Select -1.02%
BSE Focused Midcap -1.13%
BSE 150 MidCap -0.62%
BSE 250 SmallCap -0.38%
BSE SmallCap Select -0.29%
BSE 400 MidSmallCap -0.54%

Stock Market Opening Bell Snapshot

Index Level Change
Sensex 73,940.35 -709.49 (-0.95%)
Nifty 50 23,296.65 -186.90 (-0.80%)
Nifty Next 50 69,625.75 -0.70%
Nifty Midcap Select 14,104.35 -0.96%
Nifty Smallcap 100 17,978.00 -0.41%

Market Breadth

The weakness was observed across large, mid and small caps stocks, though small caps still did better than the others. Technology, banking and realty stocks were again the major sources of pressure on the benchmark indices in the early part of the trading session.

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)

Also Read: Gold, Silver Prices Today On June 3: Gold Slips Rs 10, Silver Falls Rs 100; Check Latest Rates In Your City

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Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble
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Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble
Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble
Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble
Stock Market Opening Bell: Sensex Crashes Over 700 Points, Nifty Slips Below 23,300 As IT Stocks Tumble

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