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Home > India News > Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

Amravati Viral MMS Scandal: A viral video has sparked outrage after the accused Ayan Ahmed was allegedly seen celebrating his birthday on a public road. The clip reportedly shows police presence during the celebration. The case is part of an ongoing MMS scandal and blackmail investigation involving multiple victims and SIT probe.

Amravati Viral MMS Scandal: Video shows Ayan Ahmed allegedly celebrating his birthday with police. Photos: X
Amravati Viral MMS Scandal: Video shows Ayan Ahmed allegedly celebrating his birthday with police. Photos: X

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: April 17, 2026 12:42:23 IST

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Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

Amravati Viral MMS Scandal: A new story has emerged in the Amravati sexual abuse and blackmail case. A video is going viral in which the prime accused, Ayan Ahmed, is seen allegedly celebrating his birthday on a road in the middle of the police officers. The video is reported to have been captured in Paratwada and has sparked a furor on social media. NewsX can not confirm the authenticity of the video and the timing of the celebration. According to investigators, Ayan used his strong social media presence and growing popularity to target women. He reportedly had around 18,000 followers on Instagram and also earned money through paid promotions as well as a mobile phone business.

Viral Video Shows Amravati MMS Prime Accused Ayan Ahmed Birthday Celebrating Birthday on Road With Police Presence

In the viral clip, Ayan Ahmed is seen wearing a T-shirt with the word “Boss” written on it. He is shown bursting crackers and cutting a birthday cake on a public road late at night.

The video also shows police personnel present at the scene. In one part of the clip, an officer is allegedly seen feeding cake to the accused and wishing him. Reports also suggest that the road was blocked to allow the cake-cutting celebration.

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The video is believed to have been recorded just days before his arrest. Once it circulated online, it triggered sharp public reactions and criticism.

Following the outrage, the Amravati Police Commissioner has reportedly initiated action against the police personnel seen in the video.

From Recording Videos To Blackmailing: How Ayan Ahmed Lured Young Women in Amravati MMS Scandal

The controversy comes amid an ongoing investigation into serious allegations against Ayaan Ahmed in the Paratwada case. Police findings suggest he allegedly used his social media presence to lure young women, gaining their trust through his “modern look” and online popularity.

Officials said he was active on Snapchat since 2019 and began creating Instagram reels from 2022 onwards. Over time, he reportedly built a following that helped him connect with potential victims.

According to police, he would invite young women to meet, record objectionable videos, and then allegedly blackmail them by threatening to release the content publicly.

Police further stated that the accused made 18 videos and 39 photos of victims viral on social media.

A 45-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) has been formed to probe the case further as new details continue to emerge.

Amravati MMS Scandal Accused Ayan Ahmed Claims He Became ‘Playboy’ After Breakup

New details have also emerged in the case, with the alleged mastermind Ayaan Ahmed reportedly telling investigators that he “became a playboy” after his first breakup.

The remark was made casually during questioning, according to officials.

A senior officer, as reported by Times of India, said the case appears to stem more from a “certain teenage mindset and lifestyle choice rather than a mental health issue.”

Who is Amravati Sex Scandal Accused Ayan Ahmed?

The accused, identified as Ayan Ahmed Tanveer, also known as Mohammad Ayaz, is a resident of Paratwada city in Maharashtra’s Amravati district.

Following his arrest, several details about his background have surfaced. He is alleged to have lured minor girls into a “love trap,” taken them to cities such as Mumbai and Pune, and recorded obscene videos to coerce them into prostitution.

Reports also indicate that he previously served as an office-bearer for the AIMIM, though the party has stated that he is no longer associated with them.

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Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

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Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

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Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered
Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered
Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered
Watch: Amravati Viral MMS Scandal Video Accused Ayan Ahmed Celebrating Birthday With Police, Clip Shows Cops Feeding Cake, Investigation Ordered

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