Cockroach Janta Party Loses Nearly 4,00,000 Followers As Viral Satirical Instagram Page Faces Bot Allegations

Cockroach Janta Party: Launched by the Boston University student Abhijeet Dipke on 16th May, Cockroach Janta Party quickly outpaced the followers of the BJP with memes regarding joblessness and delay in exams, responding to Chief Justice Suryakant’s ‘cockroaches’ comment on the issue of unemployment among the youth. While there have been reports of strange behaviour, such as people following from distant towns like tiny Topeka, Kansas, or users flocking for a few days to purchase an account and then disappearing, BJP leaders have argued that many of these were bots; fake accounts from Pakistan. Dipke has replied with analytics that indicate that 94.7% of the users were from within India. Some say it’s because of the bot clean-ups on Instagram, and CJP continues to harass the internet despite hacks and threats, which is a testament to the issues of youth unemployment in India.

Cockroach Janta Party Loses Followers

As per reports, the Cockroach Janta Party has lost 4,00,000 followers on Instagram. Their latest count has abruptly stopped since 1 last week. If you can imagine, at this fast rate of growth, one would expect it to slow down, but not to halt.

The satirical site, which emerged only days ago, called Cockroach Janta Party, had over 6.6 million followers on Instagram when it launched a week ago. The Instagram page of the website has published approximately 50 images and short videos, called “reels”, that the social network’s owner, Meta, has launched.

The Instagram and X handles of the website describes itself as “A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth.” The site, which identifies its footnote as a work of satire, was set up by a person known as Abhijeet Dipke. He is the “Founding President” of “Cockroach Janta Party”.

Who is the founder of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)

Abhijeet Dipke, an Indian communications strategist for political issues aged 30 years, graduated from Boston University. He formed the CJP movement as a form of satire on May 16, 2026, following the statements of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant regarding youths being like cockroaches and parasites.

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