Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

TELANGANA SHOCKER: A woman and her live-in partner were arrested by the police after they discovered that a 5-year-old was allegedly smothered to death and beaten up. On Friday, the mother of the boy went to live in a rented house in the town of Kamareddy, where she was allegedly killed by her live-in partner. The boy identified as Saravanan was killed at around 4:30 pm on Friday at their house in Srinagar colony hide his mother, Laxmi, was away. He had an 8-year-old sister who was present at the event.

Telangana Horror: Woman and Live-In Partner Arrested

The 8-year-old girl who was the only eyewitness, Laxminarasimhulu, who was a labourer staying in Laxmi, arrived at the house and assaulted the boy.

According to the police, the two intended to kill the child who was reported to be having health problems. They were also planning to send the 8-year-old to reside with her granny in order to free the marriage. Kamaareddy, the other SP B Chaianya Reddy said.

The boy was taken to the Government hospital by the accused, where he claimed that he found the boy unconscious at home. He was pronounced dead.

Chilling Crime in Telangana: Live-In Partner Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old

Sameera informed the family that the accused slapped the boy, sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes and smothered him by sealing his mouth and throwing him.

He also allegedly took him to the bath to pour water over him. Sameera further informed the investigators that she was compelled to clean up the scene. Laxmi had been left by her husband who had left the family five years ago when Shravan was born. She had then moved to stay with her father in Rajampet village. She was a sweeper in one of the bus stands.

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