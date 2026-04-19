Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station firecracker factory blast bindi Kanpur double murder gurudwara Amravati Viral MMS Aaj Ka Tapman flights to Iran cost ayatollah ali khamenei Bollywood pregnancy news nida khan Nidhi Mittal Israel Lebanon IPL 2026 Lyrids Meteor Shower Constable Slaps Transgender Person Anand Station
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

A shocking crime in Telangana’s Kamareddy district has surfaced, where a 5-year-old boy was allegedly beaten and smothered to death by his mother’s live-in partner.

Police have arrested a woman and her live-in partner (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)
Police have arrested a woman and her live-in partner (REPRESENTATIONAL IMAGE)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: April 19, 2026 17:37:23 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

TELANGANA SHOCKER:  A woman and her live-in partner were arrested by the police after they discovered that a 5-year-old was allegedly smothered to death and beaten up. On Friday, the mother of the boy went to live in a rented house in the town of Kamareddy, where she was allegedly killed by her live-in partner. The boy identified as Saravanan was killed at around 4:30 pm on Friday at their house in Srinagar colony hide his mother, Laxmi, was away. He had an 8-year-old sister who was present at the event.

Telangana Horror: Woman and Live-In Partner Arrested

The 8-year-old girl who was the only eyewitness, Laxminarasimhulu, who was a labourer staying in Laxmi, arrived at the house and assaulted the boy.

According to the police, the two intended to kill the child who was reported to be having health problems. They were also planning to send the 8-year-old to reside with her granny in order to free the marriage. Kamaareddy, the other SP B Chaianya Reddy said.

You Might Be Interested In

The boy was taken to the Government hospital by the accused, where he claimed that he found the boy unconscious at home. He was pronounced dead.

Chilling Crime in Telangana: Live-In Partner Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old

Sameera informed the family that the accused slapped the boy, sprinkled chilli powder in his eyes and smothered him by sealing his mouth and throwing him.

He also allegedly took him to the bath to pour water over him. Sameera further informed the investigators that she was compelled to clean up the scene. Laxmi had been left by her husband who had left the family five years ago when Shravan was born. She had then moved to stay with her father in Rajampet village. She was a sweeper in one of the bus stands.  

ALSO READ: Did Lenskart Mock Hindu Employees Over Wearing Bindi? Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash As Leaked Audit Pics Allege Unequal Grooming Rules  

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: latest crime newstelanganatrending news

RELATED News

TCS Nashik Row: Fact-Finding Committee Drops Big Update As Reports Of Nida Khan Absconding Surface: ‘We Have Met The Victims And Will…’

Narendra Modi Targets TMC ‘Syndicate Raj’ In Purulia Rally, Accuses Of Seizing Adivasis Land

UP Weather Today: IMD Warns of Heatwave in Lucknow, Varanasi, Agra; IMD Issues Yellow Alert as Temperatures Cross 45°C

Chepauk–Thiruvallikeni Candidates 2026: Party-Wise List, Key Leaders and Voting Insights in Tamil Nadu Election

Did Lenskart Mock Hindu Employees Over Wearing Bindi? Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash As Leaked Audit Pics Allege Unequal Grooming Rules

LATEST NEWS

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

NorthEast United vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: Where to Watch ISL match on TV and Online In India?

Election Commission Of India Tightens Grip On AI Content: Unlawful Posts Must Go Within 3 Hours As 11,000+ Violations Flagged

Deadly Blast At Tamil Nadu Firecracker Unit: 10 Feared Dead In Virudhunagar And Several Injured, Rescue Ops Continue

Summer Scalp Care: Expert Shares How To Keep Dandruff In Check When Temperatures Rise

Manchester City vs Arsenal, Premier League 2025/26 Live Streaming Details: When And Where to Watch MCI vs ARS Live Match?

Inside Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh’s Love Story: Reel Romance To Real-Life Marriage, Parenthood Milestones As Duo Announces Second Pregnancy

KKR vs RR, IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane, Ramandeep Singh’s Brilliant Athleticism Sends Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi Packing | WATCH

PBKS vs LSG, IPL 2026 Injury News: Rishabh Pant Uncertain For Today’s IPL Match? Punjab Kings vs Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI

Bharathiraja Health Update: What Happened To Popular Tamil Filmmaker After ‘Unrecognisable’ Viral Hospital Clip? Fans Express Concern

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’
Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’
Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’
Telangana’s Bone-Chilling Crime: 5-Year-Old Boy Beaten To Death By Mother’s Live-In Partner At Rented House In Kamareddy, Planned To ‘Clear Way for Marriage’

QUICK LINKS