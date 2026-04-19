Did Lenskart Mock Hindu Employees Over Wearing Bindi? Peyush Bansal Faces Backlash As Leaked Audit Pics Allege Unequal Grooming Rules

Lenskart Row: A post on social media has brought new charges against Peyush Bansal and his company Lenskart concerning an internal grooming guide. The post states that on April 5, audit pictures depict Hindu employees who supposedly were punished due to wearing bindis, and Muslim employees were specially reported on not wearing lipstick, but no comments were made about wearing a hijab.

This has caused claims of inconsistency and bias, particularly following the previous announcement by Bansal that the policy was already canceled on February 7. Nevertheless, these assertions are not confirmed and no official confirmation or retort has been made concerning the particular allegations.

Lenskart issues new guidelines

Lenskart, an eyewear retailer, has unveiled a new in-store style code following universal criticism of an earlier version that banned Hindu religious insignia such as bindi and tilak but did allow the hijab.

The scandal, which went viral, led to the claim of religious discrimination and the company clarified that the policy that was being circulated was old and was not in line with the present rules.

Peyush Bansal co-founded the brand, which posted the connection to the new style guide on X. They wrote: We have listened. It has been quite obvious and transparent. In the past few days, our community and customers have talked and we have heard them. Today, we are standardising our In-Store Style Guide and making it visible and publicly available.

About Lenskart

Peyush Bansal, Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi started Lenskart in 2010. The brand was originally an online contact lens contact platform but has since expanded to become a vertically integrated, omnichannel giant, designing, manufacturing and selling its own products in its own retail stores. By 2026, Lenskart will have more than 2,500 stores in India and other foreign markets in places such as Japan, Southeast Asia and the Middle East.

ALSO READ: ‘Bindi, Tilak, Sindoor, Hijab… Welcome Every Symbol’: Lenskart Introduces Revised Dress Code After Grooming Backlash Over Restriction Of Religious Symbols