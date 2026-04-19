‘Bindi, Tilak, Sindoor, Hijab… Welcome Every Symbol’: Lenskart Introduces Revised Dress Code After Grooming Backlash Over Restriction Of Religious Symbols

Eyewear retailer Lenskart, just days after giving a public apology on issues to do with in-house communication, has published a detailed in store style and conduct guide. The company has made it clear that signs of religion and cultural identity like bindi, tilak, sindoor, kalawa, mangalsutra, kada, hijab, turban and others are not at all prohibited in its stores. It stressed that these expressions are not viewed as exceptions but are an inseparable part of employee identity. The relocation is being packaged as an initiative to strengthen inclusiveness and a cohesive customer-facing experience.

Lenskart Introduces Revised Dress Code After Grooming Backlash

In the statement posted on X, the company stated that it seeks to establish a friendly, reliable and professional retail environment. It further added that a clean and well-kept appearance depicts the treatment given to the customers. Meanwhile, Lenskart emphasized its status as a proudly Indian company, constructed in Bharat, by Indians, and underscored its high workforce in its over 2,400 stores, which unites a wide variety of beliefs, traditions and personal identities. The company indicated that such cultural aspects should not be things that employees should leave at work.









Lenskart: What Is Allowed To Wear?

The new set of rules clearly state what employees should wear and how they should appear. Employees are allowed to wear company T-shirts, neat and well-fitting attires in plain dark blue jeans in standard fittings. Footwear: Dark coloured, closed shoes with socks are required on hygienic and safety grounds. Accessories such as culturally important ones such as bangles, mangalsutra, kalawa and kada, as well as religious ones like bindi, tilak and sindoor are also permitted to a small extent. It is also allowed that head coverings like hijabs and turbans should be safe and be able to suit store operations. The employees should keep themselves clean and trim, both in terms of clothes and personal cleanliness.

Lenskart: What Is Not Allowed To Wear?

Meanwhile, the guide is used to present restrictions to promote uniformity and professionalism. Ripped or significantly worn out clothes, excessively bright or unacceptable colour, excessive logos and distractive graphics are prohibited during working hours. Open shoes, unsafe shoes and excess and or noisy accessories are also not allowed. The policy also prohibits offensive images, discriminatory text, or inappropriate body art, strong body odour, excessive fragrances and lack of hygiene are also noted as not being acceptable, and the modes of grooming which may disrupt safety or contact with the customers is also noted as unacceptable. The company has also established an HR escalation system to take care of concerns so that employees can bring up issues without any fear of being retaliated particularly on matters of religion, culture, disability or medical needs.

Also Read: Remove Shikha And Tilak Or Lose Your Job: Lenskart’s ‘Style Guide’ Sparks Controversy Online, CEO Piyush Bansal Calls It ‘Inaccurate’