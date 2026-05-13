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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86

IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86

IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujrat Titans defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2026 match. Gujrat Titans has registered its biggest win in the tournament in terms of runs because of brilliant bowling done by the team.

IPL 2026 GT vs SRH Highlights
IPL 2026 GT vs SRH Highlights

Published By: Aaditya Verma
Published: Wed 2026-05-13 14:31 IST

Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a huge margin of 82 runs and it’s Gujrat’s biggest win in terms of runs in IPL. Both the bowlers Kasigo Rabada and Jason Holder gave brilliant performances. Previously the team had defeated Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. With this win, Gujrat Team has reached the top of the points table. Batting first, Gujrat scored 168 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad were all out for 86 runs in 14.5 overs. This is SRH’s lowest score in IPL 2026. Earlier, in 2019, the team had scored only 96 against Mumbai Indians. 

GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 7 wickets for 60 runs 

Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost 7 wickets for just 60 runs. Kasigo Rabada had taken 4 wickets in 4 overs and was named player of the match. Jason Holder took three wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 3 overs. Mohammad Siraj took the important wicket of Travis Head while bowling in the first over itself. Kasigo Rabada took wickets of Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (11). At that time Sunrisers Hyderabad had a score of 32 for 4 in 5.5 overs. Jason Holder took wickets of Henrik Klassen with 11 runs and Nitish Kumar Reddy with 2 runs. Heinrich Klaasen was caught by Jos Buttler behind the wicket. 

GT vs SRH: Only 4 Sunrisers reached double figures

Pat Cummins scored highest for Hyderabad, who was out after scoring 19 runs. Sahil Arora scored 16 runs. Heinrich Klaasen scored 14 runs and Isan Kishan scored 11 runs. The remaining seven batsmen were dismissed for single digits or ducks, leading to their lowest-ever IPL total of 86 runs. 

You Might Be Interested In

Winning to avoid elimination

    • Gujarat has 16 points from 12 matches with 8 wins and 4 losses.
    • Gujarat Titans team has reached at the top of the score table.
    • RCB is at 2nd place and Sunrisers is at 3rd place.
    • Both, RCB and Sunrisers have the same 14 points. 

    IPL 2026 : Points Table 

    Team P W L NR NRR For Against Pts Recent Form
    1 Gujarat Titans 12 8 4 0 0.551 2111/230.4 2047/238.0 16 W, W, W, W, W
    2 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 11 7 4 0 1.103 2026/195.1 1973/212.4 14 W, L, L, W, W
    3 Sunrisers Hyderabad 12 7 5 0 0.331 2418/237.1 2295/232.4 14 L, W, L, W, W
    4 Punjab Kings 11 6 4 1 0.428 2112/192.0 2095/198.1 13 L, L, L, L, W
    5 Chennai Super Kings 11 6 5 0 0.185 2023/215.0 1914/207.3 12 W, W, W, L, W
    6 Rajasthan Royals 11 6 5 0 0.082 1996/200.3 2057/208.2 12 L, L, W, L, W
    7 Delhi Capitals 12 5 7 0 -0.993 2159/233.2 2225/217.1 10 W, L, L, W, L
    8 Kolkata Knight Riders 10 4 5 1 -0.169 1534/172.2 1622/178.5 9 W, W, W, W, L
    9 Mumbai Indians 11 3 8 0 -0.585 2026/208.5 2083/202.3 6 L, W, L, L, L
    10 Lucknow Super Giants 11 3 8 0 -0.907 1910/218.5 2004/208.0 6 L, W, L, L, L
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    IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86
    Tags: IPL 2026sports

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    IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86

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    IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86
    IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86
    IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86
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