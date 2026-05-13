IPL 2026, GT vs SRH Highlights: Gujarat Titans Register 82-Run Win, Rabada Takes 4 Wickets as Hyderabad Collapse for 86

Gujrat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by a huge margin of 82 runs and it’s Gujrat’s biggest win in terms of runs in IPL. Both the bowlers Kasigo Rabada and Jason Holder gave brilliant performances. Previously the team had defeated Rajasthan Royals by 77 runs. With this win, Gujrat Team has reached the top of the points table. Batting first, Gujrat scored 168 runs for 5 wickets in 20 overs. In reply, Hyderabad were all out for 86 runs in 14.5 overs. This is SRH’s lowest score in IPL 2026. Earlier, in 2019, the team had scored only 96 against Mumbai Indians.

GT vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad lost 7 wickets for 60 runs

Sunrisers Hyderabad had lost 7 wickets for just 60 runs. Kasigo Rabada had taken 4 wickets in 4 overs and was named player of the match. Jason Holder took three wickets for 20 runs in 4 overs. Prasidh Krishna took 2 wickets for 23 runs in 3 overs. Mohammad Siraj took the important wicket of Travis Head while bowling in the first over itself. Kasigo Rabada took wickets of Abhishek Sharma (6) and Ishan Kishan (11). At that time Sunrisers Hyderabad had a score of 32 for 4 in 5.5 overs. Jason Holder took wickets of Henrik Klassen with 11 runs and Nitish Kumar Reddy with 2 runs. Heinrich Klaasen was caught by Jos Buttler behind the wicket.

GT vs SRH: Only 4 Sunrisers reached double figures

Pat Cummins scored highest for Hyderabad, who was out after scoring 19 runs. Sahil Arora scored 16 runs. Heinrich Klaasen scored 14 runs and Isan Kishan scored 11 runs. The remaining seven batsmen were dismissed for single digits or ducks, leading to their lowest-ever IPL total of 86 runs.

Winning to avoid elimination

Gujarat has 16 points from 12 matches with 8 wins and 4 losses.

Gujarat Titans team has reached at the top of the score table.

RCB is at 2nd place and Sunrisers is at 3rd place.

Both, RCB and Sunrisers have the same 14 points.

IPL 2026 : Points Table