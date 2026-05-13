BJP Leader Adarsh Sharma’s Obscene Dance Video With Women Goes Viral. Here’s What He Said

BJP Leader Adarsh Sharma’s Viral Video: A controversy has flared over a video in the city of Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh. The video is going viral, and BJP leader Adarsh Sharma Lala can be seen in an objectionable dance sequence. The clip got leaked online and quickly surfaced on multiple social media platforms. The BJP leader has, however, vehemently rejected the allegations and termed it as a ‘digital manipulation’. The video has been shared extensively on X (Twitter), WhatsApp and Facebook. The individual in the video seems to be similar to the BJP leader, and several social media users have called the behaviour “inappropriate.” But the authenticity of the video has not yet been independently authenticated.

Adarsh Sharma’s Obscene Video Goes Viral On Social Media

As per the statement released by Adarsh Sharma Lala, he refutes the claim that the man shown in the video is actually him. It is his assertion that the video in question was made through Artificial Intelligence (AI) software and is an organised campaign against him.

The local BJP leader from Uttar Pradesh called upon the general public to refrain from falling prey to the scam videos and sharing them online. As far as he was concerned, he believed that technology today is often being misused in an attempt to smear the reputation of prominent personalities. While it must be noted that the BJP leader has not lodged any complaint yet regarding this matter, his supporters have made demands for legal action against those responsible for the same.

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