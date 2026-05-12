Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump Says Ceasefire On Life Support, Slams Iran's Proposal, Tehran Says Military Ready For Any Aggression

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump rejects Iran’s counteroffer, warns ceasefire is on “life support.” Photo: AI.

Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: US President Donald Trump on Monday warned that the ceasefire in the West Asia war was on “life support” after rejecting Iran’s latest counteroffer, while Tehran insisted its military remained prepared to respond to any aggression. The ceasefire, which came into effect on April 8, has so far failed to produce any diplomatic breakthrough, with negotiations between Washington and Tehran now appearing to have stalled. Negotiations between the two countries came to a halt after Trump dismissed Tehran’s response to a US proposal, calling it “totally unacceptable.”

Iran had sent its reply to the latest American proposal on Sunday morning through Pakistan.

Trump Dissatisfied With Iran’s Response

Taking a sharp stance, Trump said he had personally reviewed Iran’s response and was dissatisfied with its contents.

“I have just read the response… I don’t like it – TOTALLY UNACCEPTABLE!” Trump said.

The US President further described the Iranian reply as “inappropriate” but declined to provide additional details regarding the proposal or Tehran’s response.

Accusing Iran of decades-long hostility towards the US, Trump said Tehran had been “playing games” with Washington for years.

“They will be laughing no longer,” he added, signalling the possibility of a tougher American approach in the coming days.

Trump also revealed that he had discussed the matter with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Describing the interaction as a “very nice call,” Trump nevertheless stressed that the negotiations remained “my situation.”

Iran Accuses US of ‘Unreasonable Demands’

Responding to Trump’s remarks, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei accused Washington of making “unreasonable demands” in efforts aimed at ending the war.

Meanwhile, Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf warned that Tehran was prepared to respond to “any aggression,” adding that such a response would leave the United States “surprised.”

Iran Warns Countries Enforcing Sanctions

Amid the diplomatic deadlock, Iran’s military also issued a warning to countries supporting US sanctions against Tehran.

According to a CNN report citing Iranian state media on Sunday, Brigadier General Amir Akraminia, spokesperson for the Iranian Army, warned that countries enforcing sanctions against Iran could face consequences in the Strait of Hormuz.

“From now on, countries that follow the United States in enforcing sanctions against the Islamic Republic of Iran will certainly face problems passing through the Strait of Hormuz,” Akraminia said.



US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Follow Live Coverage On NewsX Here.