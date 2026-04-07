Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G To Debut In India: Dimensity 6300 Chipset, 7,000mAh Battery, And Different Colour Options, Check All Details And Launch Date

No matter what your day throws at you, the 7000mAh battery in the #realmeNarzo100Lite has always got your back!

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Realme is expanding its portfolio in India by introducing all-new Narzo 100 Lite 5G. The company has confirmed the launch of the device. It will roll out the new handset on 14th April 2026 through official website, e-commerce platform Amazon, and at local retail stores throughout the country.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G display and design

The upcoming smartphone is expected to feature a big 6.8-inch display with a refresh rate of 144Hz, peak brightness of 900 nits, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, DC dimming, and Smart Touch 2.0 which not many budget phone offers.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Performance and software

The newly announced smartphone will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset built for solid 5G performance. The company has also packed the device with a huge 5,300 sq mm vapour chamber cooling system, so even long gaming sessions will not make it overheat.

The device runs on Realme UI 7.0 which is based on the Android 16 operating system.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Battery

The handset will be packed with a 7,000mAh battery. The company claims that the battery lasts around 10 hours of video playback and 392 hours of standby at half the charge. The device also supports reverse charging.

Realme Narzo 100 Lite 5G Camera

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone features a 13MP primary sensor with AI features. The company offers AI Eraser 2.0 Clear Face, and AI Smart Image Matting to enhance photo pop. For the productivity junkies, tools such as AI smart loop, AI Documents, and AI Select and Search.

The smartphone also features an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water and will be launched in two colour options: Thunder Black and Frost Silver. However, the company has not revealed the price and other features yet.

Realme 16 5G

The company has recently launched the Realme 16 5G in India. The newly launched handset features a 6.57-inch FHD+ display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 4,200 nits which makes the visual sharp and vibrant in every environment. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Turbo chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage. The device also has a vapour chamber cooling system which makes the phone cool during intense gaming and heavy multitasking.

In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device features a dual camera setup offering a primary sensor of 50MP and a 2MP monochrome lens whereas the front panel features a 50MP camera for selfie and video calling.

The key highlight of the newly launched Realme 16 5G is a dedicated Selfie Mirror for the very first time in an Indian smartphone. The selfie mirrors helps users to take better selfies and line up their shots.

The handset runs on Realme UI based on Android 16 operating system, and it is further protected through an IP69 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The phone is packed with a massive 7,000mAh battery supported by 60W wired fast charging

Realme 16 5G Price and availability