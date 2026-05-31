Weather Today (31 May, 2026) Live Updates: Heatwave Alerts, IMD Prediction Rain & Thunderstorm Chances; Check Current Temperature of Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Chennai, Ahmedabad

Weather Today Live

India Weather Today (31 May, 2026) Live Updates: On 31st May 2026, India is set to witness a mix match weather. The maximum temperature in the north was moderate due to rain, from 38°C to 39°C during daytime, and in some pockets there were windstorms, especially across Rajasthan, Haryana and Delhi. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had already issued a caution in a few areas of Northwest India. Videos of Red dust storms were going viral on social media. Flight disruptions took place in Delhi due to weather conditions, Delhi residents also received mobile alert.

Meanwhile, the active pre monsoon systems, on the other hand, brought moderate to heavy rainfall to scattered pockets across eastern and north eastern states like Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and West Bengal. In Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha, thunderstorms plus lightning gave a little relief from the heat, but they also triggered waterlogging in low lying city stretches. The overall setup was still mainly guided by moisture laden winds coming in from the Arabian Sea, and the coastal belts of Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu stayed muggy, with occasional spells of rainfall showing up now and then.

In Central India, Madhya Pradesh was seeing a mixed story: there was cloud cover and a few isolated showers in some districts, yet in other areas it remained hot and dry. Light to moderate rainfall was observed in Mumbai and the nearby Konkan belt, giving some respite from the rising temperatures. The IMD officials said that these cyclonic variations are common in the late pre monsoon period when localised storms develop rapidly in the region as a result of high surface heating and moisture convergence.

The overall weather forecast for 31st May 2026 conveys the message that it is a transitional period in Indian climate at the start of June. Several eastern, north eastern and coastal areas are having early monsoon showers while the northern and western areas are still suffering from heat wave like conditions. Both heat and rain-affected areas have been warned to be cautious and keep a close watch on weather updates as there is a possibility of changes in weather conditions in the next few days in the wake of the likely advance of southwest monsoon.