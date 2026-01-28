LIVE TV
Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar's Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after a plane carrying the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning. Officials reported that the Learjet 45 lost control of its flight path during heavy fog conditions and crashed which resulted in the aircraft exploding upon impact.

Published: January 28, 2026 11:59:48 IST

Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

Ajit Pawar who held the position of Deputy Chief Minister in Maharashtra and who served as a prominent Nationalist Congress Party leader died in a plane crash that occurred near Baramati on January 28 2026. The chartered aircraft that carried him crashed while trying to land at a local airstrip and the impact caused the aircraft to explode which resulted in his death along with the other passengers. Pawar who held Deputy Chief Minister office together with his legislative work developed into a main actor who executed administrative duties and established legislative plans for Maharashtra which led to him earning respect from his opponents and his supporters.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

The sudden loss of Ajit Pawar has sent shockwaves through Maharashtra and Indian politics because the NCP lost its main leader who held the position of party leader. The political skills and coalition management abilities demonstrate that Pawar who gained public support through his work in Baramati presents a critical challenge to the party because his disappearance will lead to a power struggle that will determine the future of the party. Analysts predict that his deceased status will create instability in power relations between the NCP and its state governing coalition because its members attempt to balance their mourning period with their need to develop strategic plans. 

Who Will Lead NCP Now? Rohit Rajendra Pawar’s Name Emerges 

The party faces restricted selection possibilities for a new leader which it must choose because its members want to select a new leader. Sunetra Pawar, who is the wife of Ajit Pawar, stands as the primary candidate in the contest because she lost the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to Supriya Sule. Ajit Pawar who passed away left behind his two sons who are Parth and Jay and they both hold ages of 35 and 28 respectively but currently they do not stand a chance to become party leaders.

Rohit Rajendra Pawar who belongs to the Pawar family which holds political power in India currently serves as the MLA for Karjat-Jamkhed in Maharashtra while emerging as a prominent leader within the Nationalist Congress Party. He holds the dual roles of Baramati Agro CEO and Maharashtra Cricket Association President since his birth in Baramati 1985 which makes him a potential successor amid the NCP leadership debate. Rohit Rajendra Pawar is Ajit Pawar’s nephew. Political leaders from all political parties expressed their deep sadness about Pawar’s death because they regarded him as a public leader who dedicated his life to serving the people of Maharashtra through his political work.

NCP Future Leader

The NCP organization which currently faces its most difficult period must establish its future direction because it lost its leader and requires new leaders to take over from the departed leader. The party will undergo rigorous internal discussions during the next weeks while exploring potential new organizational structures to replace its most significant member who has left.

Also Read: Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here’s What May Have Caused the Tragedy

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:59 AM IST
Who Is Rohit Rajendra Pawar? NCP Succession Debate Emerges Following Ajit Pawar’s Untimely Tragic Death In Plane Crash

QUICK LINKS