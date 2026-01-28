LIVE TV
Home > India > Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here's What May Have Caused the Tragedy

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here’s What May Have Caused the Tragedy

Ajit Pawar died on Wednesday after a plane carrying the Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport on Wednesday morning. Officials said the Learjet 45 veered off the runway amid dense fog, bursting into flames on impact.

Ajit Pawar dies after a Learjet crashes during landing at Baramati airport. Photos: X.
Ajit Pawar dies after a Learjet crashes during landing at Baramati airport. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 28, 2026 11:20:10 IST

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here’s What May Have Caused the Tragedy

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister died on Wednesday, January 28, after the aircraft he was travelling in crashed while attempting to land at Baramati airport in Maharashtra, a close aide confirmed. He was 66. The aircraft, a Learjet 45 chartered from Mumbai, went off the side of the runway during landing and crashed, resulting in the death of all six people on board.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash Details

According to officials, the aircraft bearing registration number VT-SSK was attempting to land at Baramati airport when the incident occurred. The crash took place at 8:48 am, at the threshold of runway 11, following which the aircraft burst into flames.

Baramati airport manager Shivaji Taware told agencies, “the aircraft VT SSK was attempting a landing, and the aircraft went off the side of the runway and crashed.”

He further clarified that the jet involved was a Learjet 45 that had been chartered from Mumbai.

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: Who All Were On Board?

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) confirmed that the aircraft was carrying six people, including Ajit Pawar.

Those on board included:

Ajit Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party leader Vidip Jadhav

Pinki Mali

Sumit Kapoor

Shambhavi Pathak

Two crew members

DGCA officials stated that two members of Pawar’s security staff and two crew members were also among those killed.

Where Was Ajit Pawar Travelling?

Ajit Pawar had left his Mumbai residence early on Tuesday for his hometown Baramati in Pune district, where he was scheduled to address four public meetings ahead of the Zilla Parishad elections.

The fatal crash occurred while the aircraft was attempting to land at the local airport before the planned engagements.

Ajit Pawar Death: What Caused The Plane Crash?  

According to reports, the aircraft encountered extremely dense fog across Pune district and the Baramati region. Officials believe the weather conditions may have caused the aircraft to lose its course while flying through a hilly area, eventually crashing into a rocky outcrop.

The Baramati airport is operated by a private entity and was recently handed over to the Maharashtra Airport Development Company, officials said.

DGCA Launches Detailed Investigation Into Ajit Pawar Plane Crash

DGCA officials told that a comprehensive investigation into the crash is underway.

As part of the probe:

The distribution of wreckage will be carefully examined and photographed to assess the aircraft’s direction, speed, and impact angle at the time of the crash.

The black box will be retrieved to evaluate the aircraft’s condition and determine whether it was fit to fly.

Pre-flight maintenance records will be scrutinised.

Investigators will analyse the cockpit voice recorder to understand the pilots’ final moments.

Air traffic control communications will be reviewed to determine what went wrong.

External factors such as weather conditions, runway positioning, and wind patterns will also form part of the inquiry.

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 11:20 AM IST
Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: What Went Wrong With The Learjet 45 In Baramati? Fog-Choked Landing, Runway Slip – Here’s What May Have Caused the Tragedy

