Breaking: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash Along with 5 Others

DGCA has confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 5 other people have died after a plane crash in Baramati.
Planned Trip to Baramati
Ajit Pawar was scheduled to fly to Baramati to attend four significant public meetings. Sources indicated that the NCP chief was traveling to address rallies ahead of the upcoming local body elections.
Crash Details and Response
The incident occurred around 9 a.m., approximately an hour after the plane had taken off from Mumbai. Eyewitness footage from the site shows fire and smoke rising from the wreckage, with the mangled remains of the aircraft visible. Ambulances were seen rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.
More to follow
