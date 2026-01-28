LIVE TV
Breaking: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash Along with 5 Others

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar and six others died in a Baramati plane crash. The NCP chief was en route for local election rallies. Emergency services rushed to the site amid fire and smoke.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 6 others die in Baramati plane crash.
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, 6 others die in Baramati plane crash. Photos: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: January 28, 2026 09:51:53 IST

DGCA has confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 5 other people have died after a plane crash in Baramati.

Planned Trip to Baramati

Ajit Pawar was scheduled to fly to Baramati to attend four significant public meetings. Sources indicated that the NCP chief was traveling to address rallies ahead of the upcoming local body elections.

Crash Details and Response

The incident occurred around 9 a.m., approximately an hour after the plane had taken off from Mumbai. Eyewitness footage from the site shows fire and smoke rising from the wreckage, with the mangled remains of the aircraft visible. Ambulances were seen rushing the injured to nearby hospitals.

More to follow

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:51 AM IST
