Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar's Plane Crashes in Baramati

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

A plane carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar crashed in Baramati on Wednesday morning.

Arizona Border Patrol shooting
Arizona Border Patrol shooting

Published By: Zubair Amin
Last updated: January 28, 2026 09:33:07 IST

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

A plane that was carrying NCP leader andMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed on Wednesday morning. The plane was reportedly trying to land in Maharashtra’s Baramati. According to reports citing local eyewitnesses the  66-year-old leader was taken to a hospital.

More to follow

First published on: Jan 28, 2026 9:27 AM IST
Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati
Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati
Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati
Breaking: NCP Leader & Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s Plane Crashes in Baramati

