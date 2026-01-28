Who Was Ajit Pawar? NCP Leader, Maharashtra Deputy CM Dies in Baramati Plane Crash- All About Dada’s Wife Sunetra Pawar, Children and Family

Ajit Pawar Plane Crash: A chartered plane that was carrying NCP leader and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed at 8:45 am on Wednesday morning. According to reports, DGCA has confirmed that Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and 5 other people have died while on a Mumbai-Baramati charter plane trying to land in Maharashtra’s Baramati.







As per the preliminary report, Maharashtra’s Dada Ajit Pawar was onboard the charter. Pawar was headed to Baramati to attend a public rally for the Zilla Parishad Elections. He was onboard along with 2 more personnel (1 PSO and 1 attendant) and 2 crew (PIC+FO) members in the charter plane. As per initial information, no person on board has survived the crash: DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation).

#WATCH | A plane crash reported in Baramati, Maharashtra. More details awaited. Visuals from the spot. pic.twitter.com/xkx0vtY5cp — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2026







Who Was Ajit Pawar?



Ajit Pawar was a prominent Indian politician who served as the 8th Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra and was the president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP). he was widely known by the nickname “Dada.”

He held the record for being the longest-serving Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra, serving six non-consecutive terms under various Chief Ministers, including Prithviraj Chavan, Devendra Fadnavis, Uddhav Thackeray, and Eknath Shinde.

He was the nephew of veteran leader Shaead Pawar. It led to a vertical split in the NCP, joining the ruling Maha Yuti alliance with the BJP and Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

Who Is Ajit Pawar’s Wife Sunetra Pawar?

Ajit Pawar was married to Sunetra Pawar, an Indian politician and prominent social entrepreneur. She is a sitting Member of Parliament in the Rajya Sabha, representing Maharashtra. She was elected unopposed in June 2024 to a seat vacated by Praful Patel.

She famously contested the 2024 Lok Sabha election from the Baramati constituency against her sister-in-law, Supriya Sule, but lost by approximately 1.58 lakh votes.

She is also the founder of the Environmental Forum of India (EFOI), established in 2010 to promote sustainable practices and organic farming.

Ajit Pawar’s Children

Ajit Pawar and his wife, Sunetra Pawar, have two sons- Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar. Following Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar’s death on January 28, 2026, they both returned to Baramati to be with their family.

His elder son Parth Pawar entered active politics in 2019, contesting hte Lok Sabha elections from the Maval constituency under the undivided NCP. He was the first of his immediate family to contest a major election, but he was defeated.

Also Read: Breaking: Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies In Baramati Plane Crash Along With 5 Others