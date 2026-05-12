Reliance’s Jio IPO Set To Be Fully Fresh Issue – Why Is Ambani Skipping The OFS Route For A Pure Fundraiser?

India’s biggest anticipated IPO may now look very different from what the market originally expected.

Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries is learnt to be considering making the proposed Jio Platforms IPO a full fresh issue, scrapping the earlier plan under which existing investors such as Meta, Google, KKR, Silver Lake and others were to sell a part of their holdings through an Offer For Sale (OFS) route. Differences over valuation and pricing strategy between Reliance and some existing shareholders forced the restructuring, The Economic Times said.

The development has sparked a larger market debate — is Reliance trying to avoid the mistakes seen in several aggressively priced IPOs in recent years?

Why Is Reliance Avoiding OFS In Jio IPO?

The biggest trigger appears to be valuation concerns.

Several early investors in Jio Platforms wanted a higher valuation of the IPO to maximise returns on the investments made during the 2020 fundraising round, reports said. But Reliance is said to be taking a more cautious stance amid the volatile market conditions and softer IPO sentiment.

A large OFS usually allows existing shareholders to monetise their holdings immediately. But it can also create pressure on pricing because investors pushing for exits often seek premium valuations.

Reliance appears to be taking a cautious stance on valuation, as aggressively priced IPOs have increasingly faced weak post-listing performance in the Indian market.

By moving to a fully fresh issue, Reliance may be trying to ensure that:

IPO pricing remains market-friendly

Retail investors get room for listing gains

Jio receives direct capital instead of investors taking money off the table

Market absorption remains smoother for such a massive issue size

What Happens In A Fresh Issue?

In a fresh issue, new shares are created and sold to investors, meaning the money raised goes directly to the company.

That is very different from an OFS, where existing investors simply sell their shares and pocket the proceeds.

Reports suggest Jio could use part of the IPO proceeds for debt reduction and future expansion in digital services, AI, cloud infrastructure and technology businesses. Around ₹25,000 crore could potentially be allocated towards debt repayment.

Are Retail Investors The Real Focus in Jio Platforms’ IPO?

Market experts believe Reliance is trying to avoid a “listing disappointment” situation.

Several IPOs over the last two years have struggled after debuting at stretched valuations. Even large companies have seen muted listings due to weak broader sentiment, global geopolitical tensions and concerns around high pricing.

Jio Platforms is expected to become one of India’s largest-ever IPOs, and Reliance may not want retail investors entering at overly expensive levels.

According to reports, the company believes the market should discover the price naturally after listing rather than forcing aggressive valuations through pre-IPO negotiations.

Why Timing Matters For The Jio IPO

The restructuring also comes at a time when sentiment in the global market remains fragile.

With rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia, rising crude oil prices, volatile global equities and cautious foreign fund flows, investors are choosy towards mega IPOs. Reuters said wider market jitters and geopolitical events also delayed the IPO calendar.

Reports say Reliance is working on the revised structure and filing the draft papers. The IPO, which was expected to happen sooner, may be delayed until July 2026 or later.

Who are the investors in Jio Platforms?

Jio Platforms had raised over ₹1.5 lakh crore in 2020 from marquee global investors, including Meta, Google, Vista Equity Partners, KKR, Abu Dhabi Investment Council (ADIC), Silver Lake, Mubadala and the Public Investment Fund (PIF) of Saudi Arabia. Reliance owns about a 67% stake in Jio Platforms.

What Investors Should Know About the Jio IPO?

The prospect of leaving the OFS portion out of the Jio IPO implies Reliance may be looking for long-term market confidence rather than immediate investor exits.

That could mean a less aggressively priced IPO and a stronger emphasis on future growth for retail investors. For the market, it shows that even India’s biggest corporate groups are becoming cautious about valuation amid an increasingly unpredictable global environment.

Also Read: Is Ambani’s Reliance Jio Platforms IPO Pivoting To Pure Fundraising? Check IPO Date, Issue Size And More

(Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and should not be considered investment advice. The views, opinions, and recommendations expressed herein are those of the respective experts. Readers are advised to consult a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.)