LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news Abu Dhabi news Google Down Cannes 2026 active shooter Arun Rupesh Maini 22k gold rate Dalal Street Liquor Shop afghanistan Airbus Chirayu Rana m.k stalin crime news
LIVE TV
Home > India News > Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): India is experiencing mixed weather conditions today with severe heatwave alerts in western states and thunderstorms with rain in several northern and southern regions. The IMD has advised people to stay alert as temperatures rise above 45°C in some cities while heavy rainfall and strong winds affect many areas.

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Published By: Saniya shaikh siddique
Published: Tue 2026-05-12 11:41 IST

India is witnessing sharp weather contrasts on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, as several western states continue to battle severe heatwave conditions while northern hill regions prepare for rainfall, hailstorms and isolated snowfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), unstable atmospheric conditions are developing across the country due to the interaction between western disturbances and dry northwestern winds. Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded one of the highest temperatures in India at 45.7°C, while Srinagar remained relatively cool at 18°C during daytime hours. Meteorologists say thunderstorms, gusty winds and sudden weather changes are expected in many states throughout the week.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today

Chennai Weather Today

  • Minimum Temperature: 28°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 36°C

  • Coastal humidity likely above 70%

  • Isolated thunderstorm activity possible

  • Light sea breeze expected during evening hours

Mumbai Weather Today

  • Minimum Temperature: 30°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 35°C

  • Sunrise: 06:05 AM

  • Sunset: 07:04 PM

Hyderabad Weather Today

  • Minimum Temperature: 25°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C

  • Wind Speed: 6.29 kmph

  • Clear skies expected during daytime

Karnataka Weather Today

Karnataka is expected to witness mixed weather conditions across different regions.

Bengaluru and Nearby Areas

  • Minimum Temperature: 22°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 34°C

Other Weather Updates

  • Interior Karnataka may witness gusty winds .

  • Rainfall activity expected in southern districts.

  • Coastal Karnataka likely to remain humid.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to see rising temperatures this week.

Lucknow and Nearby Areas

  • Minimum Temperature: 26°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 37°C

Weather Conditions

  • Heatwave conditions possible later this week

  • Dry daytime winds expected

  • Western UP may witness isolated thunderstorms

Rajasthan Weather Today

Rajasthan continues to remain one of the hottest regions in the country.

Jaipur and Nearby Areas

  • Minimum Temperature: 29°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 42°C

Major Heatwave Updates

  • Barmer recorded 45.7°C on Sunday

  • heatwave conditions continue

  • Authorities advising reduced outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.

Experts say dry north western winds and cloudless skies are intensifying the heat across western India.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a completely different weather pattern compared to western India.

Srinagar and Nearby Areas

  • Minimum Temperature: 10°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 18°C

Weather Alerts

  • Rain alerts active

  • Snowfall possible in higher.

  • Tourist advisories issued for mountain travel.

Punjab Weather Today

Punjab is likely to witness changing weather conditions from today .

Chandigarh and Nearby Areas

  • Minimum Temperature: 26°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 39°C

IMD Forecast

  • Thunderstorms expected from Monday.

  • Gusty evening winds likely.

  • Four-day wet spell predicted in several areas .

Ahmedabad Weather Today

  • Minimum Temperature: 30°C

  • Maximum Temperature: 45°C

  • Dry weather .

  • Heatwave warning this week.

What Precautions Should People Take?

  • Weather experts and authorities are telling people to be very careful when the weather’s really bad.
  • They want us to do a things to stay safe.
  • We should drink water all day to stay hydrated throughout the day.
  • It is also an idea to avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours when the sun is strong.
  • People should wear cotton clothing to keep cool.
  • When there is lightning we should not stand under trees or in areas because that is not safe.
  • We have to drive during storms and when the winds are heavy.
  • The weather experts and authorities are also saying that elderly people and children should not be outside, for a time when it is very hot.

Why Is The Heat Increasing So Rapidly Across India?

Meteorologists say several weather factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures across India this May.

Dry North western Winds

Hot and dry winds coming from northwest India are increasing temperature of  Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Global Climate Changes

Climate experts say that the weather around the world is changing and this is also a reason why it is really hot during this time.

People who study the weather think that all these things together are making the air in our country very unstable. This is causing hot weather in western India and big storms with hail and even snow in the hills, in the north.

Region/State Temperature/Weather Key Update
Delhi-NCR 29°C – 40°C Hot and dry conditions, afternoon heat discomfort
Mumbai 30°C – 35°C Humid weather with warm evenings
Chennai 28°C – 36°C High humidity, chance of isolated thunderstorms
Hyderabad 25°C – 39°C Clear skies with warm daytime conditions
Bengaluru/Karnataka 22°C – 34°C Gusty winds and rainfall likely in southern districts
Uttar Pradesh 26°C – 37°C Heatwave conditions may intensify later this week
Rajasthan 29°C – 42°C Severe heatwave continues, Barmer touched 45.7°C
Ahmedabad/Gujarat 30°C – 45°C Extreme heat and dry weather warning
Jammu & Kashmir 10°C – 18°C Rain alert with possible snowfall in higher reaches
Punjab/Chandigarh 26°C – 39°C Thunderstorms and wet spell forecast for several areas
IMD Nationwide Alert Mixed weather conditions Heatwave in west India, storms and rain in northern states
Safety Advisory Public precautions Stay hydrated, avoid afternoon sun and drive carefully during storms

India Weather Forecast: Next 5 Days

City/Region May 13 May 14 May 15 May 16 May 17
Delhi-NCR 41°C, Hot & Dry 40°C, Heatwave 39°C, Dusty Winds 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance 37°C, Slight Relief
Mumbai 35°C, Humid 34°C, Sunny 34°C, Humid 33°C, Cloudy 33°C, Warm Evening
Chennai 36°C, Humid 35°C, Thunderstorm 35°C, Cloudy 36°C, Hot 35°C, Humid
Hyderabad 39°C, Sunny 40°C, Hot 39°C, Dry 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance 37°C, Warm
Bengaluru 33°C, Rain Chance 32°C, Cloudy 31°C, Rain 32°C, Pleasant 31°C, Light Showers
Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) 38°C, Hot 39°C, Dry Winds 40°C, Heatwave Risk 39°C, Cloudy 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance
Rajasthan (Jaipur) 43°C, Severe Heat 44°C, Heatwave 45°C, Extreme Heat 44°C, Dry Winds 42°C, Slight Relief
Ahmedabad/Gujarat 45°C, Heatwave 44°C, Dry 45°C, Extreme Heat 43°C, Hot Winds 42°C, Hot
Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) 19°C, Rain 18°C, Thunderstorm 17°C, Snow in Higher Areas 20°C, Cloudy 21°C, Pleasant
Punjab (Chandigarh) 38°C, Thunderstorm 37°C, Rain 36°C, Cloudy 37°C, Warm 38°C, Sunny

Sunrise and Sunset Timings Across Major Indian Cities Today

City/Region Sunrise Time Sunset Time
Delhi-NCR 05:34 AM 07:02 PM
Mumbai 06:05 AM 07:04 PM
Chennai 05:45 AM 06:24 PM
Hyderabad 05:47 AM 06:39 PM
Bengaluru 05:56 AM 06:34 PM
Lucknow (UP) 05:22 AM 06:47 PM
Jaipur (Rajasthan) 05:42 AM 06:59 PM
Ahmedabad (Gujarat) 06:00 AM 07:08 PM
Srinagar (J&K) 05:31 AM 07:18 PM
Chandigarh (Punjab) 05:33 AM 07:05 PM

Also Check Our Live Blog on Weather Update Today

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms
Tags: Delhi NCR WeatherGujarat temperatureHeatwave alert IndiaHeatwave in RajasthanHeavy rain warningimd weather updateIndia temperature May 2026Maharashtra weather newsThunderstorm alert India

RELATED News

Vasu Healthcare Launches AI-Created ‘Naari Anthem’ Celebrating Strength and Care

Viral Video: Hundreds Of Condoms Found In Delhi Girls Hostel? Drain Found Chocked, Netizens Call PG ‘Brothel’

Will There Be a Lockdown In India? PM Modi’s Second WFH Push In 2 Days Sparks Buzz

India Moving To Covid-Era Restrictions? PM Modi Asks Schools To Switch To Online Classes

Dead Lizard Found In Cold Drink Bottles Sparks Food Safety Outrage Across India | Watch

LATEST NEWS

What Is Cannes Film Festival? Date, History, Awards And Why It Matters

Cannes 2026 Opening Ceremony: Time, Host, Performers, Celebrity Guest, Live Streaming And TV Channel Broadcast

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Reliance’s Jio IPO Set To Be Fully Fresh Issue – Why Is Ambani Skipping The OFS Route For A Pure Fundraiser?

Tamil Nadu TASMAC Shop Closure List: Chennai, Coimbatore, Madurai Among Districts Likely to See Liquor Outlets Shut

UAE Entered US-Iran War? All About Gulf Nation’s Secret Military Strikes

Apple iOS 26.5 Features: RCS Messaging, New Pride Wallpaper And Smarter Apple Maps — Check All Details

On This Day 1 Year Ago, Virat Kohli Bid Farewell To Test Cricket — How Did The Former Team India Captain Perform In The Longest Format?

Gujarat University UG, PG Result 2026 Released Online at result.gujaratuniversity.ac.in; Check MCom, BA, BCom, MSc Scores Here

Is Dalal Street Betting Big On Vodafone Idea Again? From AGR Relief To The IPRS Dispute; Here’s What Investors Need To Know

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms
Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms
Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms
Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

QUICK LINKS