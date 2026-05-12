Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

India is witnessing sharp weather contrasts on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, as several western states continue to battle severe heatwave conditions while northern hill regions prepare for rainfall, hailstorms and isolated snowfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), unstable atmospheric conditions are developing across the country due to the interaction between western disturbances and dry northwestern winds. Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded one of the highest temperatures in India at 45.7°C, while Srinagar remained relatively cool at 18°C during daytime hours. Meteorologists say thunderstorms, gusty winds and sudden weather changes are expected in many states throughout the week.
Delhi-NCR Weather Today
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Minimum Temperature: 29°C
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Maximum Temperature: 40°C
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Sunset: 07:02 PM
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Dry air likely during daytime hours
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Heat discomfort expected in afternoon hours
Chennai Weather Today
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Minimum Temperature: 28°C
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Maximum Temperature: 36°C
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Coastal humidity likely above 70%
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Isolated thunderstorm activity possible
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Light sea breeze expected during evening hours
Mumbai Weather Today
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Minimum Temperature: 30°C
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Maximum Temperature: 35°C
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Sunrise: 06:05 AM
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Sunset: 07:04 PM
Hyderabad Weather Today
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Minimum Temperature: 25°C
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Maximum Temperature: 39°C
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Wind Speed: 6.29 kmph
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Clear skies expected during daytime
Karnataka Weather Today
Karnataka is expected to witness mixed weather conditions across different regions.
Bengaluru and Nearby Areas
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Minimum Temperature: 22°C
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Maximum Temperature: 34°C
Other Weather Updates
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Interior Karnataka may witness gusty winds .
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Rainfall activity expected in southern districts.
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Coastal Karnataka likely to remain humid.
Uttar Pradesh Weather Today
Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to see rising temperatures this week.
Lucknow and Nearby Areas
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Minimum Temperature: 26°C
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Maximum Temperature: 37°C
Weather Conditions
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Heatwave conditions possible later this week
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Dry daytime winds expected
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Western UP may witness isolated thunderstorms
Rajasthan Weather Today
Rajasthan continues to remain one of the hottest regions in the country.
Jaipur and Nearby Areas
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Minimum Temperature: 29°C
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Maximum Temperature: 42°C
Major Heatwave Updates
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Barmer recorded 45.7°C on Sunday
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heatwave conditions continue
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Authorities advising reduced outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.
Experts say dry north western winds and cloudless skies are intensifying the heat across western India.
Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today
Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a completely different weather pattern compared to western India.
Srinagar and Nearby Areas
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Minimum Temperature: 10°C
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Maximum Temperature: 18°C
Weather Alerts
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Rain alerts active
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Snowfall possible in higher.
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Tourist advisories issued for mountain travel.
Punjab Weather Today
Punjab is likely to witness changing weather conditions from today .
Chandigarh and Nearby Areas
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Minimum Temperature: 26°C
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Maximum Temperature: 39°C
IMD Forecast
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Thunderstorms expected from Monday.
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Gusty evening winds likely.
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Four-day wet spell predicted in several areas .
Ahmedabad Weather Today
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Minimum Temperature: 30°C
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Maximum Temperature: 45°C
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Dry weather .
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Heatwave warning this week.
What Precautions Should People Take?
- Weather experts and authorities are telling people to be very careful when the weather’s really bad.
- They want us to do a things to stay safe.
- We should drink water all day to stay hydrated throughout the day.
- It is also an idea to avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours when the sun is strong.
- People should wear cotton clothing to keep cool.
- When there is lightning we should not stand under trees or in areas because that is not safe.
- We have to drive during storms and when the winds are heavy.
- The weather experts and authorities are also saying that elderly people and children should not be outside, for a time when it is very hot.
Why Is The Heat Increasing So Rapidly Across India?
Meteorologists say several weather factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures across India this May.
Dry North western Winds
Hot and dry winds coming from northwest India are increasing temperature of Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Global Climate Changes
Climate experts say that the weather around the world is changing and this is also a reason why it is really hot during this time.
People who study the weather think that all these things together are making the air in our country very unstable. This is causing hot weather in western India and big storms with hail and even snow in the hills, in the north.
|Region/State
|Temperature/Weather
|Key Update
|Delhi-NCR
|29°C – 40°C
|Hot and dry conditions, afternoon heat discomfort
|Mumbai
|30°C – 35°C
|Humid weather with warm evenings
|Chennai
|28°C – 36°C
|High humidity, chance of isolated thunderstorms
|Hyderabad
|25°C – 39°C
|Clear skies with warm daytime conditions
|Bengaluru/Karnataka
|22°C – 34°C
|Gusty winds and rainfall likely in southern districts
|Uttar Pradesh
|26°C – 37°C
|Heatwave conditions may intensify later this week
|Rajasthan
|29°C – 42°C
|Severe heatwave continues, Barmer touched 45.7°C
|Ahmedabad/Gujarat
|30°C – 45°C
|Extreme heat and dry weather warning
|Jammu & Kashmir
|10°C – 18°C
|Rain alert with possible snowfall in higher reaches
|Punjab/Chandigarh
|26°C – 39°C
|Thunderstorms and wet spell forecast for several areas
|IMD Nationwide Alert
|Mixed weather conditions
|Heatwave in west India, storms and rain in northern states
|Safety Advisory
|Public precautions
|Stay hydrated, avoid afternoon sun and drive carefully during storms
India Weather Forecast: Next 5 Days
|City/Region
|May 13
|May 14
|May 15
|May 16
|May 17
|Delhi-NCR
|41°C, Hot & Dry
|40°C, Heatwave
|39°C, Dusty Winds
|38°C, Thunderstorm Chance
|37°C, Slight Relief
|Mumbai
|35°C, Humid
|34°C, Sunny
|34°C, Humid
|33°C, Cloudy
|33°C, Warm Evening
|Chennai
|36°C, Humid
|35°C, Thunderstorm
|35°C, Cloudy
|36°C, Hot
|35°C, Humid
|Hyderabad
|39°C, Sunny
|40°C, Hot
|39°C, Dry
|38°C, Thunderstorm Chance
|37°C, Warm
|Bengaluru
|33°C, Rain Chance
|32°C, Cloudy
|31°C, Rain
|32°C, Pleasant
|31°C, Light Showers
|Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow)
|38°C, Hot
|39°C, Dry Winds
|40°C, Heatwave Risk
|39°C, Cloudy
|38°C, Thunderstorm Chance
|Rajasthan (Jaipur)
|43°C, Severe Heat
|44°C, Heatwave
|45°C, Extreme Heat
|44°C, Dry Winds
|42°C, Slight Relief
|Ahmedabad/Gujarat
|45°C, Heatwave
|44°C, Dry
|45°C, Extreme Heat
|43°C, Hot Winds
|42°C, Hot
|Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar)
|19°C, Rain
|18°C, Thunderstorm
|17°C, Snow in Higher Areas
|20°C, Cloudy
|21°C, Pleasant
|Punjab (Chandigarh)
|38°C, Thunderstorm
|37°C, Rain
|36°C, Cloudy
|37°C, Warm
|38°C, Sunny
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