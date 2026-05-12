Weather Update Today (12 May 2026): Rajasthan, Gujarat Reel Under Heatwave as Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad Along with Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir Brace for Rain and Storms

India is witnessing sharp weather contrasts on Tuesday, May 12, 2026, as several western states continue to battle severe heatwave conditions while northern hill regions prepare for rainfall, hailstorms and isolated snowfall. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), unstable atmospheric conditions are developing across the country due to the interaction between western disturbances and dry northwestern winds. Rajasthan’s Barmer recorded one of the highest temperatures in India at 45.7°C, while Srinagar remained relatively cool at 18°C during daytime hours. Meteorologists say thunderstorms, gusty winds and sudden weather changes are expected in many states throughout the week.

Delhi-NCR Weather Today

Chennai Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 28°C

Maximum Temperature: 36°C

Coastal humidity likely above 70%

Isolated thunderstorm activity possible

Light sea breeze expected during evening hours

Mumbai Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 30°C

Maximum Temperature: 35°C

Sunrise: 06:05 AM

Sunset: 07:04 PM

Hyderabad Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 25°C

Maximum Temperature: 39°C

Wind Speed: 6.29 kmph

Clear skies expected during daytime

Karnataka Weather Today

Karnataka is expected to witness mixed weather conditions across different regions.

Bengaluru and Nearby Areas

Minimum Temperature: 22°C

Maximum Temperature: 34°C

Other Weather Updates

Interior Karnataka may witness gusty winds .

Rainfall activity expected in southern districts.

Coastal Karnataka likely to remain humid.

Uttar Pradesh Weather Today

Several parts of Uttar Pradesh are likely to see rising temperatures this week.

Lucknow and Nearby Areas

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 37°C

Weather Conditions

Heatwave conditions possible later this week

Dry daytime winds expected

Western UP may witness isolated thunderstorms

Rajasthan Weather Today

Rajasthan continues to remain one of the hottest regions in the country.

Jaipur and Nearby Areas

Minimum Temperature: 29°C

Maximum Temperature: 42°C

Major Heatwave Updates

Barmer recorded 45.7°C on Sunday

heatwave conditions continue

Authorities advising reduced outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.

Experts say dry north western winds and cloudless skies are intensifying the heat across western India.

Jammu and Kashmir Weather Today

Jammu and Kashmir is witnessing a completely different weather pattern compared to western India.

Srinagar and Nearby Areas

Minimum Temperature: 10°C

Maximum Temperature: 18°C

Weather Alerts

Rain alerts active

Snowfall possible in higher.

Tourist advisories issued for mountain travel.

Punjab Weather Today

Punjab is likely to witness changing weather conditions from today .

Chandigarh and Nearby Areas

Minimum Temperature: 26°C

Maximum Temperature: 39°C

IMD Forecast

Thunderstorms expected from Monday.

Gusty evening winds likely.

Four-day wet spell predicted in several areas .

Ahmedabad Weather Today

Minimum Temperature: 30°C

Maximum Temperature: 45°C

Dry weather .

Heatwave warning this week.

What Precautions Should People Take?

Weather experts and authorities are telling people to be very careful when the weather’s really bad.

They want us to do a things to stay safe.

We should drink water all day to stay hydrated throughout the day.

It is also an idea to avoid direct sunlight during the afternoon hours when the sun is strong.

People should wear cotton clothing to keep cool.

When there is lightning we should not stand under trees or in areas because that is not safe.

We have to drive during storms and when the winds are heavy.

The weather experts and authorities are also saying that elderly people and children should not be outside, for a time when it is very hot.

Why Is The Heat Increasing So Rapidly Across India?

Meteorologists say several weather factors are contributing to the rapid rise in temperatures across India this May.

Dry North western Winds

Hot and dry winds coming from northwest India are increasing temperature of Rajasthan and Gujarat.

Global Climate Changes

Climate experts say that the weather around the world is changing and this is also a reason why it is really hot during this time.

People who study the weather think that all these things together are making the air in our country very unstable. This is causing hot weather in western India and big storms with hail and even snow in the hills, in the north.

Region/State Temperature/Weather Key Update Delhi-NCR 29°C – 40°C Hot and dry conditions, afternoon heat discomfort Mumbai 30°C – 35°C Humid weather with warm evenings Chennai 28°C – 36°C High humidity, chance of isolated thunderstorms Hyderabad 25°C – 39°C Clear skies with warm daytime conditions Bengaluru/Karnataka 22°C – 34°C Gusty winds and rainfall likely in southern districts Uttar Pradesh 26°C – 37°C Heatwave conditions may intensify later this week Rajasthan 29°C – 42°C Severe heatwave continues, Barmer touched 45.7°C Ahmedabad/Gujarat 30°C – 45°C Extreme heat and dry weather warning Jammu & Kashmir 10°C – 18°C Rain alert with possible snowfall in higher reaches Punjab/Chandigarh 26°C – 39°C Thunderstorms and wet spell forecast for several areas IMD Nationwide Alert Mixed weather conditions Heatwave in west India, storms and rain in northern states Safety Advisory Public precautions Stay hydrated, avoid afternoon sun and drive carefully during storms

India Weather Forecast: Next 5 Days

City/Region May 13 May 14 May 15 May 16 May 17 Delhi-NCR 41°C, Hot & Dry 40°C, Heatwave 39°C, Dusty Winds 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance 37°C, Slight Relief Mumbai 35°C, Humid 34°C, Sunny 34°C, Humid 33°C, Cloudy 33°C, Warm Evening Chennai 36°C, Humid 35°C, Thunderstorm 35°C, Cloudy 36°C, Hot 35°C, Humid Hyderabad 39°C, Sunny 40°C, Hot 39°C, Dry 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance 37°C, Warm Bengaluru 33°C, Rain Chance 32°C, Cloudy 31°C, Rain 32°C, Pleasant 31°C, Light Showers Uttar Pradesh (Lucknow) 38°C, Hot 39°C, Dry Winds 40°C, Heatwave Risk 39°C, Cloudy 38°C, Thunderstorm Chance Rajasthan (Jaipur) 43°C, Severe Heat 44°C, Heatwave 45°C, Extreme Heat 44°C, Dry Winds 42°C, Slight Relief Ahmedabad/Gujarat 45°C, Heatwave 44°C, Dry 45°C, Extreme Heat 43°C, Hot Winds 42°C, Hot Jammu & Kashmir (Srinagar) 19°C, Rain 18°C, Thunderstorm 17°C, Snow in Higher Areas 20°C, Cloudy 21°C, Pleasant Punjab (Chandigarh) 38°C, Thunderstorm 37°C, Rain 36°C, Cloudy 37°C, Warm 38°C, Sunny

Sunrise and Sunset Timings Across Major Indian Cities Today City/Region Sunrise Time Sunset Time Delhi-NCR 05:34 AM 07:02 PM Mumbai 06:05 AM 07:04 PM Chennai 05:45 AM 06:24 PM Hyderabad 05:47 AM 06:39 PM Bengaluru 05:56 AM 06:34 PM Lucknow (UP) 05:22 AM 06:47 PM Jaipur (Rajasthan) 05:42 AM 06:59 PM Ahmedabad (Gujarat) 06:00 AM 07:08 PM Srinagar (J&K) 05:31 AM 07:18 PM Chandigarh (Punjab) 05:33 AM 07:05 PM Also Check Our Live Blog on Weather Update Today