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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is Google Working? Search Engine Back To Normal | What Led To The Outage?

Is Google Working? Search Engine Back To Normal | What Led To The Outage?

Google search faced a brief global outage on Tuesday, showing server error messages to users before services returned to normal.

Google Down
Google Down

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: Tue 2026-05-12 11:25 IST

Google search was down for thousands of users on Tuesday morning in a rare outage that left people baffled. The search engine is back to normal functioning after the brief outage. 

Several social media users shared screenshots of the error message on X, with many claiming they saw this kind of an outage for the first time. 

Google down: What Users Saw

While trying to search, users were greeted with the following message: “Server Error. We’re sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request.”

It added, “Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”

Why was Google Down

Google is yet to issue a statement on the outage that affected thousands of users across the world. 

However, the pop-up blamed an internal server error for the outage. 
Google said its engineers were tasked with resolving the issue. 

(This is a developing story)

Also Read: Is Google down? Server error leaves users perplexed

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Is Google Working? Search Engine Back To Normal | What Led To The Outage?
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