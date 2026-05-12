Is Google down? Server error leaves users perplexed

Google is down for thousands of users across the world as of Tuesday morning.

Based on the graph showing on the outage tracking service DownDetector, the volume of user reports first started rising around 2:45AM Eastern Time (mention in IST)

While trying to search, users were greeted with the following message: “Search Engine is Showing the Following Message: Server Error. We’re sorry but it appears that there has been an internal server error while processing your request. Our engineers have been notified and are working to resolve the issue. Please try again later.”

Several Google users have also turned to social media to indicate errors with some of the search engine’s online services.

Google is yet to issue a statement on the same .

(This is a developing story)