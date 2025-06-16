Live Tv
Trump Organization Launches New Mobile Phone Venture 'Trump Mobile'

The Trump Organization has announced the launch of Trump Mobile, a new mobile phone service and phone, marking the Trump family's latest business venture. The $499 T1 Phone will be built in the US, and the mobile service will offer affordable plans, including free calls, texts, and telehealth.

Published By: Kriti Dhingra
Last Updated: June 16, 2025 20:48:34 IST

The Trump family has announced the launch of a new mobile phone company, Trump Mobile, which will feature its own brand of phones and service, The Associated Press reported on Monday. The new business venture adds to the growing list of ventures introduced during Donald Trump’s tenure as president, despite concerns over ethical implications tied to his family’s business dealings while in office.

Trump Mobile: A New US-Based Venture

Eric Trump, son of President Donald Trump and a key figure in The Trump Organization, unveiled the new mobile phone service, which is called T1 Mobile. The mobile service will offer affordable wireless plans, with a focus on delivering high-quality, reliable service to American consumers.

“Hard-working Americans deserve a wireless service that’s affordable, reflects their values, and delivers reliable quality they can count on,”  Eric Trump said, according to the AP. The company promises to build the phones in the US and operate a call centre based in the country as well.

T1 Phone Launch and Service Pricing

The new T1 Phone, which will be available in a gold-coloured version this August, will be sold at a price of $499, Reuters reported. Although the phone will carry the Trump name, it will not be designed or manufactured by Trump Mobile but by another company. The Trump Organization did not provide further details on the manufacturer at the time of the announcement.

The mobile service will cost $47.45 a month, offering unlimited data, free texts, and calls, alongside additional services such as free roadside assistance and telehealth features, allowing users to get prescriptions through the service, as reported by the AP.

Competing with Tech Giants

This mobile phone venture comes just weeks after President Trump criticised Apple for manufacturing most of its iPhones in India. He even threatened to impose a 25% tariff on Apple’s devices unless the company began manufacturing them on US soil.

Eric Trump’s new venture, which emphasises American production, positions Trump Mobile as a direct competitor to tech giants like Apple, who have moved large portions of their production overseas.

Ethical Concerns Amid Growing Ventures

The launch of Trump Mobile adds to a string of global real estate and development ventures by the Trump Organization, including new golf projects in Qatar and Vietnam. These ventures have drawn attention due to ethical concerns about the potential for conflicts of interest, with critics questioning whether public policy might be influenced for personal gain. 

ALSO READ: Trump Orders ICE to Intensify Deportations in Democratic-Run Cities

