Iran–US-Israel War LIVE and Latest Updates: Trump-Xi Jinping Summit Overshadowed By Iran War, Strait Of Hormuz Tensions Escalate

Trump-Xi summit to end today amid Iran tensions and Hormuz crisis. Photo: AI.

US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping are set to meet on Friday to conclude a two-day state summit, with discussions taking place against the backdrop of war in West Asia and growing concerns over global energy supplies. Trump is on his first visit to China since 2017. According to the schedule released ahead of the final day of the visit, the two leaders are expected to have tea together, followed by lunch before Trump departs for the United States.

Vessel Seized Near UAE Waters

Iran has seized a commercial vessel off the coast of the United Arab Emirates on Thursday and redirected it toward Iranian waters.

The developments unfolded as the White House stated that Trump and Xi had agreed on the importance of keeping the Strait of Hormuz open for international shipping.

China remains one of Iran’s closest partners and is also the primary buyer of Iranian oil. The Strait of Hormuz has become a focal point of the ongoing regional conflict after Iran largely restricted shipping movement through the route following the outbreak of the US-Israeli war on Iran on February 28.

Iran has reportedly allowed only its own vessels to move freely through the strait since the war began.

While the United States paused its attacks on Iran last month, Washington subsequently imposed a blockade on Iranian ports.

Iran Allows Chinese Vessels Through Strait

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards said on Thursday that nearly 30 vessels had transited through the Strait of Hormuz since Wednesday evening after receiving permission from Tehran, Reuters reported citing Iranian state media.

Separately, Iran has also started permitting some Chinese vessels to move through the strategically crucial waterway after both sides reportedly reached an understanding on Iranian management protocols governing the strait.

The semi-official Fars news agency, citing an informed source, reported that the arrangement specifically applies to certain Chinese ships.

0s Helsinki Process, which helped ease tensions across Europe in the aftermath of World War II.

Obama Defends 2015 Iran Nuclear Deal

Former US President Barack Obama has meanwhile defended the 2015 nuclear agreement with Iran, arguing that the deal successfully curbed Tehran’s nuclear programme without triggering a broader regional war.

In an interview with CBS, Obama said the agreement had resulted in the removal of a significant portion of Iran’s enriched uranium stockpile and noted that both US and Israeli intelligence agencies had supported the deal’s effectiveness at the time.

“We pulled it off without firing a missile,” Obama said. “We got 97 percent of their enriched uranium out.”

“There’s no dispute that it worked. And we didn’t have to kill a whole bunch of people or shut down the Strait of Hormuz,” he added.