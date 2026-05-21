Jammu-Kashmir Weather: Zojila Pass Shut After Sudden Snowfall, Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief; Will Delhi-NCR Escape Heatwave?

After days of scorching temperatures and dry weather, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a dramatic weather reversal on Thursday as fresh snowfall, heavy rain, and thunderstorms swept across several regions of the Union Territory. Overnight snowfall covered higher reaches, including Zojila Pass, Sonamarg, and Gurez valley in white, while steady rainfall and gusty winds hit plains like Srinagar.

The sudden change in weather brought some relief from the unseasonably warm weather in Kashmir, but also led to some disruptions in some districts due to waterlogging, mudslides, and damaged roads. As visuals of snow-covered mountains and rain-soaked valleys went viral online, many people across north India began asking the same question: Will Delhi-NCR finally get relief from the ongoing extreme heatwave?

The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh forecasts for both Kashmir and the northern plains, hinting at more rain activity in the coming days.