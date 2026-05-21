Jammu-Kashmir Weather: Zojila Pass Shut After Sudden Snowfall, Rain And Thunderstorms Bring Relief; Will Delhi-NCR Escape Heatwave?
After days of scorching temperatures and dry weather, Jammu and Kashmir witnessed a dramatic weather reversal on Thursday as fresh snowfall, heavy rain, and thunderstorms swept across several regions of the Union Territory. Overnight snowfall covered higher reaches, including Zojila Pass, Sonamarg, and Gurez valley in white, while steady rainfall and gusty winds hit plains like Srinagar.
The sudden change in weather brought some relief from the unseasonably warm weather in Kashmir, but also led to some disruptions in some districts due to waterlogging, mudslides, and damaged roads. As visuals of snow-covered mountains and rain-soaked valleys went viral online, many people across north India began asking the same question: Will Delhi-NCR finally get relief from the ongoing extreme heatwave?
The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh forecasts for both Kashmir and the northern plains, hinting at more rain activity in the coming days.
Kashmir Turns White After Sudden Snowfall In May
Fresh snowfall covered several high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday morning after a sudden change in weather conditions. Snowfall was reported from Zojila Pass, Sonamarg, and the Gurez sector in Bandipora district, while Srinagar and nearby plains received intermittent rainfall and thunderstorms. Videos shared online showed roads, mountains, and rooftops covered under a fresh layer of snow despite it being late May.
Heavy Rain And Thunderstorms Disrupt Normal Life
The intense rainfall late Wednesday night led to waterlogging, mudflow, and damage to roads in parts of Bandipora district. Officials said rainwater entered several houses, affecting residents and slowing vehicle movement in nearby areas. Poor visibility and slippery roads were also reported on mountain routes as heavy clouds and thunderstorms continued across parts of the valley.
Why Is Kashmir Seeing Snowfall In Late May?
Weather experts say an active western disturbance triggered the sudden spell of snow and rain across the Himalayan region. These systems carry moisture from western regions and often bring snowfall to higher elevations along with rain and thunderstorms across north India. The latest disturbance sharply dropped temperatures in Kashmir after days of warm weather and heatwave-like conditions.
Will Delhi-NCR’s Heatwave finally Break?
Kashmir is pleasant, whereas Delhi-NCR is still battling a severe heatwave with temperatures between 44 and 46 degrees Celsius. The India Meteorological Department has warned that strong heat conditions may continue for the next few days. However, isolated dust storms, gusty winds, and brief rain spells could bring temporary relief toward the weekend if the western disturbance moves further south.
IMD Forecast Predicts More Rain In Kashmir
The Meteorological Department has predicted light rain, thundershowers, hailstorms, and gusty winds at isolated places across Jammu and Kashmir over the next two days. Weather officials said conditions are likely to remain mostly dry during parts of the day, but scattered rain activity may continue till May 25. Residents and tourists visiting mountain areas have been advised to stay alert due to changing weather conditions.