Cricket Fixing: ICC Probes Canada Captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s Suspicious Over vs New Zealand as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Shocks The Cricketing World

Lawrence Bishnoi: The International Cricket Council (ICC) has already started an investigation into an alleged fixing scandal involving the Canada national cricket team during this year’s T20 World Cup. As the probe continues, several serious and shocking details have come to light.

Reports claim that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang may have been directly involved in a suspected fixing incident during a group-stage match between Canada and New Zealand. The ICC’s Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) is currently investigating Canada captain Dilpreet Bajwa. His performance came under doubt after he bowled an unusually expensive over in that match. Following these concerns, the ACU questioned him and also checked his mobile phone.

Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s Alleged Role in Captaincy and Match Fixing

A report by the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has linked the Bishnoi gang—considered a violent group and officially declared a terrorist organisation in Canada—to the case. The report also claims that the gang, which has been accused in the past of the murder of Sidhu Moose Wala, played a role in Bajwa’s sudden rise to captaincy.

Lawrence Bishnoi: Threats, Power Struggles and Shocking Claims Rock Cricket Canada

According to the CBC report, a threatening incident took place in July 2025 at a restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia. Around 25 cricketers had gathered there after a tournament when two individuals approached a national team player and claimed to represent the gang. They allegedly issued threats to support Bajwa and another player.

“Last July (2025), around 25 cricketers, fresh off a win at a major provincial tournament, gathered at a restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia. Two players from the tournament approached a table where a star of Canada’s national men’s team was dining. They claimed to represent the Bishnoi gang and threatened the player, stating that if he did not support the promotion of Dilpreet Bajwa and another young player, he and his family would face dire consequences,” the CBC has stated.

Another individual, referred to as “Noah” in the report, also claimed he was threatened. The investigation suggests that the group may have been trying to influence team selections and leadership positions. Bajwa’s appointment as captain just weeks before the T20 World Cup is now being closely questioned.

“I opposed it, and within 40 minutes I received a message from the same number that terrified me because it contained a picture,” Noah was quoted as saying.

The report also mentions Arvinder Khosa, linking his rise to these developments. However, Khosa has denied all allegations and said they are politically motivated attempts to damage his image. It is also claimed that he had a conversation with former president Amjad Bajwa about the restaurant incident, but Amjad denied any knowledge of it.

Further claims suggest that Khosa was part of the group that supported Bajwa’s captaincy even before becoming president.

“I personally feel they wanted to fix matches to make money. That is why they wanted him in power,” Noah said. “What other reason could there be for them to go to such lengths to make him captain?”

The report also alleges that former Canada coach Khurram Chohan was earlier asked to fix parts of matches by officials including Amjad Bajwa, CEO Salman Khan, and board member Rana Imran.

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