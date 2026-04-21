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Home > Sports News > SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

SRH vs DC: After securing back-to-back wins over Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings in front of home fans, Sunrisers Hyderabad will face Delhi Capitals in their third straight match of IPL 2026 at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)
Pat Cummins. (Photo Credits: BCCI/X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 21, 2026 14:37:09 IST

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

After back-to-back wins over Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings at home, Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Delhi Capitals in their third straight match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium on Tuesday.

Delhi Capitals are also coming into this game with confidence after a win in their previous match. They defeated Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, chasing down 176 runs on the second-last ball to secure a six-wicket victory.

Both teams currently have 6 points in IPL 2026 and will be aiming to move to 8 points with another win. Pat Cummins has joined the SRH squad in Hyderabad, but he is unlikely to play this match. Meanwhile, there is still no official update on when Mitchell Starc will join the Delhi Capitals squad.

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SRH vs DC, IPL 2026: Head to Head 

The two sides have played 26 matches against each other where the Sunrisers have won 13 games while the Capitals have clinched wins in 12. One was no result. 

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026: The Last Meeting

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals had played last against each other in IPL 2025 in Hyderabad. Batting first, Delhi Capitals managed to put 133/7 in 20 overs. Tristan Stubbs scored 41* off 36 while Ashutosh Sharma struck 41 off 26. Pat Cummins scalped three wickets for 19 runs in four overs. SRH didn’t get to bat as the match was washed out due to rain. 

SRH vs DC, IPL 2026: Stats

SRH hold the record for the highest total in this rivalry, scoring 266/7 in Delhi on April 20, 2024. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals registered the lowest total, getting bowled out for just 80 in Hyderabad back in 2013. SRH also have the biggest wins in both categories — an 88-run victory in Dubai in 2020 and a dominant 9-wicket win in Delhi in 2018.

Rishabh Pant has been the leading run-scorer in this contest, with 536 runs in 16 matches, including the highest individual score of 128* off 63 balls. He also leads in six-hitting, smashing 26 sixes. For SRH, Kane Williamson and David Warner share the record for most 50+ scores, with four each.

With the ball, Bhuvneshwar Kumar leads the wicket charts with 18 wickets in 19 matches and also holds the record for most appearances in this fixture. The best bowling figures belong to Mitchell Starc, who picked up 5/35 in Visakhapatnam in 2025.

SRH vs DC Likely Playing XIs for IPL 2026 match

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (C), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora (WK), Aniket Verma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Shivang Kumar, Praful Hinge, Sakib Hussain, Eshan Malinga. Impact player: Smaran Ravichandran, Harsh Dubey, Liam Livingstone, Dilshan Madushanka, Harshal Patel

Delhi Capitals: Pathum Nissanka, KL Rahul (WK), Sameer Rizvi, Axar Patel (C), David Miller, Tristan Stubbs, Auqib Nabi Dar, Lungi Ngidi, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar. Impact player: Vipraj Nigam, Ashutosh Sharma, Karun Nair, Dushmantha Chameera, Nitish Rana

Also Read: PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators | When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE, Pitch Report, Weather Conditions

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Tags: axar-patelCricketCricket newsDC vs SRHIPL 2026ipl 2026 newsIPL 2026 updatesishan kishankl rahulPat CumminsSRH vs DC

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SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs
SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

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