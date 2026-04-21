PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE, Pitch Report, Weather Conditions

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 21 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Both teams will be looking to secure important points at this stage of the tournament as the competition heats up. Lahore Qalandars will aim to use their home advantage in familiar conditions, while Quetta Gladiators will look to bounce back with a strong performance away from home. The clash is expected to be an exciting contest, with both sides featuring a mix of experienced players and young talent.

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Pitch Report

The Gaddafi Stadium pitch is generally batting-friendly with a flat surface and even bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The quick outfield also helps in scoring runs, making it a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket.

Fast bowlers may get some early swing with the new ball, especially in day-night matches. However, as the innings progress, batting becomes easier. Spinners can get some help in the middle overs, but they usually do not dominate the game. Dew is often a major factor in evening matches, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. Because of this, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first.

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Weather Report

The match will be played in very hot and dry conditions in Lahore. Around 2:30 PM local time, temperatures are expected to be between 38–40°C with clear sunny skies and almost no chance of rain, ensuring a full match.

Humidity will be low, but the heat will be intense and physically demanding for players. A light breeze may offer slight relief, but overall conditions will be tough. The dry pitch and hot weather are expected to support batting, while spinners could become slightly more effective as the surface wears down during the game.

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Match Details

Match: LHQ vs QTG 30th Match, Pakistan Super League 2026

Date: April 21

Time: 2:30 PM LOCAL, 9:30 AM GMT, 2:30 AM PT, 5:30 AM ET

Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: How Can I Watch the Match LIVE in India?

The match is not being broadcast LIVE in India.

LQ vs QG Possible Playing XI:

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf.

Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Saqib Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Full Squad:

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars Full Squad:

S.No Player Name Role 1 Abdullah Shafique Batter 2 Asif Ali Batter 3 Fakhar Zaman Batter 4 Parvez Hossain Emon Wicketkeeper-Batter 5 Sikandar Raza All-rounder 6 Haris Rauf Bowler (Fast) 7 Mustafizur Rahman Bowler (Fast) 8 Shaheen Afridi Bowler (Fast) 9 Dunith Wellalage All-rounder 10 Haseebullah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter 11 Tayyab Tahir Batter 12 Hussain Talat All-rounder 13 Mohammad Naeem Batter 14 Ubaid Shah Bowler 15 Usama Mir Bowler (Spin) 16 Mohammad Farooq Bowler

PSL 2026 Quetta Gladiators Full Squad :

S.No Player Name Role 1 Bismillah Khan Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 Sam Harper Wicketkeeper-Batter 3 Hasan Nawaz Batter 4 Bevon Jacobs Batter 5 Ben McDermott Wicketkeeper-Batter 6 Khawaja Nafay Batter 7 Rilee Rossouw Batter 8 Saud Shakeel Batter 9 Tom Curran All-rounder 10 Jahandad Khan All-rounder 11 Arafat Minhas All-rounder 12 Abrar Ahmed Bowler (Spin) 13 Faisal Akram Bowler (Spin) 14 Usman Tariq Bowler 15 Wasim Akram Bowler 16 Khan Zaib All-rounder 17 Brett Hampton All-rounder 18 Shamyl Hussain Batter 19 Alzarri Joseph Bowler (Fast)

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Head to Head

Metric Lahore Qalandars Quetta Gladiators Matches Played 21 21 Won 11 9 Lost 9 11 No Result 1 1 Highest Score 219 207 Lowest Score 100 131 (16.2 overs)

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