PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE, Pitch Report, Weather Conditions

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Lahore Qalandars will face Quetta Gladiators in the 30th match of the Pakistan Super League 2026 season. The match is scheduled to be played on Tuesday, April 21 at the iconic Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.
Both teams will be looking to secure important points at this stage of the tournament as the competition heats up. Lahore Qalandars will aim to use their home advantage in familiar conditions, while Quetta Gladiators will look to bounce back with a strong performance away from home. The clash is expected to be an exciting contest, with both sides featuring a mix of experienced players and young talent.
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Pitch Report
The Gaddafi Stadium pitch is generally batting-friendly with a flat surface and even bounce, allowing batters to play their shots freely. The quick outfield also helps in scoring runs, making it a high-scoring venue in T20 cricket.
Fast bowlers may get some early swing with the new ball, especially in day-night matches. However, as the innings progress, batting becomes easier. Spinners can get some help in the middle overs, but they usually do not dominate the game. Dew is often a major factor in evening matches, making it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball. Because of this, teams winning the toss often prefer to bowl first.
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Weather Report
The match will be played in very hot and dry conditions in Lahore. Around 2:30 PM local time, temperatures are expected to be between 38–40°C with clear sunny skies and almost no chance of rain, ensuring a full match.
Humidity will be low, but the heat will be intense and physically demanding for players. A light breeze may offer slight relief, but overall conditions will be tough. The dry pitch and hot weather are expected to support batting, while spinners could become slightly more effective as the surface wears down during the game.
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Match Details
Match: LHQ vs QTG 30th Match, Pakistan Super League 2026
Date: April 21
Time: 2:30 PM LOCAL, 9:30 AM GMT, 2:30 AM PT, 5:30 AM ET
Venue: Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: How Can I Watch the Match LIVE in India?
The match is not being broadcast LIVE in India.
LQ vs QG Possible Playing XI:
Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Farooq, Abdullah Shafique, Charith Asalanka, Haseebullah Khan(w), Sikandar Raza, Asif Ali, Daniel Sams, Shaheen Afridi(c), Usama Mir, Haris Rauf.
Quetta Gladiators: Shamyl Hussain, Saud Shakeel(c), Rilee Rossouw, Hasan Nawaz, Dinesh Chandimal(w), Bevon Jacobs, Jahandad Khan, Saqib Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Tariq.
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators Full Squad:
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars Full Squad:
|S.No
|Player Name
|Role
|1
|Abdullah Shafique
|Batter
|2
|Asif Ali
|Batter
|3
|Fakhar Zaman
|Batter
|4
|Parvez Hossain Emon
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|5
|Sikandar Raza
|All-rounder
|6
|Haris Rauf
|Bowler (Fast)
|7
|Mustafizur Rahman
|Bowler (Fast)
|8
|Shaheen Afridi
|Bowler (Fast)
|9
|Dunith Wellalage
|All-rounder
|10
|Haseebullah Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|11
|Tayyab Tahir
|Batter
|12
|Hussain Talat
|All-rounder
|13
|Mohammad Naeem
|Batter
|14
|Ubaid Shah
|Bowler
|15
|Usama Mir
|Bowler (Spin)
|16
|Mohammad Farooq
|Bowler
PSL 2026 Quetta Gladiators Full Squad :
|S.No
|Player Name
|Role
|1
|Bismillah Khan
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2
|Sam Harper
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|3
|Hasan Nawaz
|Batter
|4
|Bevon Jacobs
|Batter
|5
|Ben McDermott
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|6
|Khawaja Nafay
|Batter
|7
|Rilee Rossouw
|Batter
|8
|Saud Shakeel
|Batter
|9
|Tom Curran
|All-rounder
|10
|Jahandad Khan
|All-rounder
|11
|Arafat Minhas
|All-rounder
|12
|Abrar Ahmed
|Bowler (Spin)
|13
|Faisal Akram
|Bowler (Spin)
|14
|Usman Tariq
|Bowler
|15
|Wasim Akram
|Bowler
|16
|Khan Zaib
|All-rounder
|17
|Brett Hampton
|All-rounder
|18
|Shamyl Hussain
|Batter
|19
|Alzarri Joseph
|Bowler (Fast)
PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: Head to Head
|Metric
|Lahore Qalandars
|Quetta Gladiators
|Matches Played
|21
|21
|Won
|11
|9
|Lost
|9
|11
|No Result
|1
|1
|Highest Score
|219
|207
|Lowest Score
|100
|131 (16.2 overs)
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