Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE on TV And Online

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal and United Arab Emirates will meet in the second and final T20I at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21. The UAE come into the match with momentum after a six-wicket win in the first T20I (DLS method).

In the opening game, Nepal were asked to bat first but struggled at the top, losing early wickets and slipping to 63/4. Captain Dipendra Singh Airee played a fighting knock of 32 runs to help his side recover slightly. However, Nepal were bowled out for a low total of 122 in 18.5 overs after rain reduced the match.

UAE were given a revised target of 78 runs in 10 overs. Although they lost a couple of wickets, captain Muhammad Waseem led the chase with 33 runs and guided his team to victory in 8.5 overs.

The Kirtipur venue has hosted 64 T20Is so far. Teams batting first have won 35 matches, while chasing teams have won 27, showing a fairly balanced surface.

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and what time will the match take place?

The second T20I between Nepal and the UAE will begin at 4:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch?

The Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: T20I Squads

UAE 2nd T20I Squads:

S.No Player Name Role 1 Aryansh Sharma (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 Muhammad Waseem (C) Batter (Top-order) 3 Alishan Sharafu Batter (Top-order) 4 Sohaib Khan Batter 5 Muhammad Arfan All-rounder 6 Haider Ali All-rounder 7 Junaid Siddique Bowler (Fast) 8 Muhammad Jawadullah Bowler 9 Adeeb Usmani Batter 10 Akshdeep Nath Batter 11 Harpreet Singh Bhatia Batter 12 Khuzaima Tanveer Bowler (Fast) 13 Muhammad Zuhaib Bowler 14 Nilansh Keswani All-rounder 15 Jash Giyanani All-rounder 16 Ajay Kumar Bowler 17 Muhammad Shahdad Bowler

Nepal 2nd T20I Squads

S.No Player Name Role 1 Arjun Saud (WK) Wicketkeeper-Batter 2 Basir Ahamad Batter 3 Dipendra Singh Airee (C) All-rounder 4 Gulsan Jha All-rounder 5 Hemant Dhami Bowler (Fast) 6 Kushal Bhurtel Batter (Top-order) 7 Kushal Malla All-rounder 8 Nandan Yadav Bowler (Fast) 9 Sandeep Lamichhane Bowler (Leg-spin) 10 Sher Malla All-rounder 11 Sundeep Jora Batter 12 Pratis GC Bowler 13 Lokesh Bam Batter 14 Santosh Yadav Bowler (Fast) 15 Narayan Joshi Bowler 16 Rashid Khan Bowler 17 Shahab Alam Bowler (Spin) 18 Aarif Sheikh Wicketkeeper-Batter

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Head to head

Metric Nepal (NEP) UAE (UAE) Matches Played 12 12 Matches Won 6 6 Home Wins 2 0 Away Wins 0 2 Highest Score 167 192 Lowest Score 107 134 Highest Total Chased 165 167 Lowest Total Defended 104 175

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I : Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by Nepal

S.No Match Result 1 Nepal vs UAE (Latest Match) UAE won by 6 wickets (DLS method) 2 Scotland vs Nepal (17 Feb 2026) Nepal won by 7 wickets 3 West Indies vs Nepal (15 Feb 2026) West Indies won by 9 wickets 4 Nepal vs Italy (12 Feb 2026) Italy won by 10 wickets 5 England vs Nepal (8 Feb 2026) England won by 4 runs

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I : Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by UAE

S.No Match Result 1 Nepal vs UAE (Latest Match) UAE won by 6 wickets (DLS method) 2 South Africa vs UAE (18 Feb 2026) South Africa won by 6 wickets 3 Afghanistan vs UAE (16 Feb 2026) Afghanistan won by 5 wickets 4 Canada vs UAE (13 Feb 2026) UAE won by 5 wickets 5 New Zealand vs UAE (10 Feb 2026) New Zealand won by 10 wickets

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