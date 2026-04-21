Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE on TV And Online

Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Nepal and United Arab Emirates will meet in the second and final T20I at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur on Tuesday, April 21. The UAE come into the match with momentum after a six-wicket win in the first T20I (DLS method).
In the opening game, Nepal were asked to bat first but struggled at the top, losing early wickets and slipping to 63/4. Captain Dipendra Singh Airee played a fighting knock of 32 runs to help his side recover slightly. However, Nepal were bowled out for a low total of 122 in 18.5 overs after rain reduced the match.
UAE were given a revised target of 78 runs in 10 overs. Although they lost a couple of wickets, captain Muhammad Waseem led the chase with 33 runs and guided his team to victory in 8.5 overs.
The Kirtipur venue has hosted 64 T20Is so far. Teams batting first have won 35 matches, while chasing teams have won 27, showing a fairly balanced surface.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: When and what time will the match take place?
The second T20I between Nepal and the UAE will begin at 4:45 PM IST, with the toss scheduled at 4:30 PM IST.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: Where to watch?
The Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I will be broadcast live on Kantipur TV Max in Nepal, while fans in India and the rest of the world can stream the match on the MSM Video app.
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I Live Streaming: T20I Squads
UAE 2nd T20I Squads:
|S.No
|Player Name
|Role
|1
|Aryansh Sharma (WK)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2
|Muhammad Waseem (C)
|Batter (Top-order)
|3
|Alishan Sharafu
|Batter (Top-order)
|4
|Sohaib Khan
|Batter
|5
|Muhammad Arfan
|All-rounder
|6
|Haider Ali
|All-rounder
|7
|Junaid Siddique
|Bowler (Fast)
|8
|Muhammad Jawadullah
|Bowler
|9
|Adeeb Usmani
|Batter
|10
|Akshdeep Nath
|Batter
|11
|Harpreet Singh Bhatia
|Batter
|12
|Khuzaima Tanveer
|Bowler (Fast)
|13
|Muhammad Zuhaib
|Bowler
|14
|Nilansh Keswani
|All-rounder
|15
|Jash Giyanani
|All-rounder
|16
|Ajay Kumar
|Bowler
|17
|Muhammad Shahdad
|Bowler
Nepal 2nd T20I Squads
|S.No
|Player Name
|Role
|1
|Arjun Saud (WK)
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
|2
|Basir Ahamad
|Batter
|3
|Dipendra Singh Airee (C)
|All-rounder
|4
|Gulsan Jha
|All-rounder
|5
|Hemant Dhami
|Bowler (Fast)
|6
|Kushal Bhurtel
|Batter (Top-order)
|7
|Kushal Malla
|All-rounder
|8
|Nandan Yadav
|Bowler (Fast)
|9
|Sandeep Lamichhane
|Bowler (Leg-spin)
|10
|Sher Malla
|All-rounder
|11
|Sundeep Jora
|Batter
|12
|Pratis GC
|Bowler
|13
|Lokesh Bam
|Batter
|14
|Santosh Yadav
|Bowler (Fast)
|15
|Narayan Joshi
|Bowler
|16
|Rashid Khan
|Bowler
|17
|Shahab Alam
|Bowler (Spin)
|18
|Aarif Sheikh
|Wicketkeeper-Batter
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I: Head to head
|Metric
|Nepal (NEP)
|UAE (UAE)
|Matches Played
|12
|12
|Matches Won
|6
|6
|Home Wins
|2
|0
|Away Wins
|0
|2
|Highest Score
|167
|192
|Lowest Score
|107
|134
|Highest Total Chased
|165
|167
|Lowest Total Defended
|104
|175
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I : Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by Nepal
|S.No
|Match
|Result
|1
|Nepal vs UAE (Latest Match)
|UAE won by 6 wickets (DLS method)
|2
|Scotland vs Nepal (17 Feb 2026)
|Nepal won by 7 wickets
|3
|West Indies vs Nepal (15 Feb 2026)
|West Indies won by 9 wickets
|4
|Nepal vs Italy (12 Feb 2026)
|Italy won by 10 wickets
|5
|England vs Nepal (8 Feb 2026)
|England won by 4 runs
Nepal Vs UAE, 2nd T20I : Last 5 T20I Match Report Played by UAE
|S.No
|Match
|Result
|1
|Nepal vs UAE (Latest Match)
|UAE won by 6 wickets (DLS method)
|2
|South Africa vs UAE (18 Feb 2026)
|South Africa won by 6 wickets
|3
|Afghanistan vs UAE (16 Feb 2026)
|Afghanistan won by 5 wickets
|4
|Canada vs UAE (13 Feb 2026)
|UAE won by 5 wickets
|5
|New Zealand vs UAE (10 Feb 2026)
|New Zealand won by 10 wickets
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