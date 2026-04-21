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Home > Sports News > IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral

IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral

Mumbai Indians registered a dominant win against Gujarat Titans, marking a crucial turnaround in their campaign after a string of disappointing performances earlier in the season. The victory was highlighted by a commanding all-round display, with the team finally finding its rhythm and confidence.

Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)
Hardik Pandya and Mahieka Sharma. (Photo Credits: Screengrab)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 21, 2026 11:30:59 IST

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IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral

In a heartwarming moment that quickly went viral on social media, Hardik Pandya shared an emotional moment with his girlfriend Mahieka Sharma after Mumbai Indians’ big win over Gujarat Titans in the ongoing IPL 2026 season.

Mumbai Indians delivered a strong performance to beat Gujarat Titans, marking an important turnaround in their campaign after a tough start. The team looked confident and balanced, with both bat and ball contributing to a much-needed victory.

But it was an off-field moment that really caught everyone’s attention. As the team bus arrived after the match, Mahieka Sharma was seen getting down and walking straight towards Hardik. She hugged him tightly in an emotional and natural moment, clearly celebrating the win and showing her support.

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The hug reflected not just happiness, but also relief after the pressure on Hardik and the team during their difficult run. Fans quickly shared the clip online, calling it a sweet and genuine moment.

Hardik, who is often in the spotlight for both his cricket and personal life, looked relaxed and happy as he enjoyed the moment. For many fans, this became one of the most memorable highlights of the night — a mix of success on the field and emotion off it.

Hardik Pandya Lauds Tilak Varma

Hardik Pandya lauded Tilak Varma’s match-winning century and praised his team’s all-round effort after their dominant 99-run victory over Gujarat Titans (GT) in IPL 2026.

Speaking during the post-match presentation, Pandya emphasised the importance of the victory in the context of MI’s campaign, highlighting both individual brilliance and collective execution.

“Very important. It is always challenging to go away and win. Also, Ahmedabad has not been a happy ground for the Mumbai Indians, so very satisfying,” Pandya said.

A major highlight of the match was Tilak Varma’s maiden IPL century, which anchored MI’s total of 199/5. The MI skipper reserved special praise for the young batter, saying the knock was both timely and impactful for the team.

“The talent Tilak has, he does not need much advice. It was about time he came and delivered. It was much needed for the group, for Tilak and the Mumbai Indians,” MI skipper added.

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Tags: CricketCricket newsGT vs MIgujarat-titansHardik Mahiekahardik pandyahome-hero-pos-7indian premier leagueIPL 2026Mahieka SharmaMumbai Indians

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IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral

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IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral
IPL 2026 Viral Video: Mahieka Sharma Runs to Hug Hardik Pandya After MI’s Big Win vs GT — Emotional Moment Goes Viral

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