WWE RAW Monday 20, 2026 Results And Highlights: Jacob Fatu Challenges Roman Reigns; NXT Stars Make Impactful Debut

WWE RAW Monday 20, 2026 Results: The April 20 episode of WWE Raw took place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. This was the first show after WrestleMania 42 and marked the start of a new phase in WWE, with fresh rivalries, NXT stars joining the main roster, and big moments throughout the night.

Oba Femi Opens the Show

Oba Femi kicked off the show in style, wearing a suit and showing confidence after his big win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. He kept his message short, saying, “The Ruler has arrived,” before leaving the ring.

Rhea Ripley & IYO Sky vs The Kabuki Warriors

Rhea Ripley teamed up with IYO SKY to face The Kabuki Warriors (Asuka and Kairi Sane). It was an exciting match, and Ripley and Sky picked up the win after a Riptide followed by a moonsault.

Ethan Page Debuts on RAW

Ethan Page made his RAW debut against Je’Von Evans. The match was competitive, but interference from Rusev changed things. Page took advantage and won the match. Afterward, Rusev attacked Evans until Penta came out to help, but he was also taken down.

Liv Morgan vs Sol Ruca

Sol Ruca made her RAW debut against Liv Morgan in a non-title match. Ruca impressed in her first match, but outside interference from Zaria helped Morgan win. After the match, former champion Stephanie Vaquer confronted Morgan.

Finn Balor vs JD McDonagh

Finn Balor faced JD McDonagh in a strong singles match. Balor eventually won with his finishing move. After the match, Dominik Mysterio attacked him, but Balor fought back and stood tall.

Roman Reigns Confronted by Jacob Fatu

The show ended with Roman Reigns coming out with The Usos. They shared a moment together, with Jimmy and Jey acknowledging Reigns as their Tribal Chief.

Then Jacob Fatu interrupted and challenged Reigns, saying he wants everything — including the World Heavyweight title. He hinted at a match at the upcoming Backlash event. Reigns responded calmly, telling him to think it over and saying they would meet again next week on RAW.

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