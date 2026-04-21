Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Tennis took centre stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards held at Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for the first time in their careers. Alcaraz earned the honour after a strong 2025 season, which included titles at the French Open and US Open, along with his growing rivalry with Jannik Sinner. Sabalenka, the world No. 1, was recognised for another dominant year, highlighted by her US Open victory.

“To receive this recognition from people who understand sports so deeply, it makes it even more meaningful,” said Alcaraz as he accepted his award. “This is a night I will never forget, a moment I will keep in my heart forever.”

“I’m shaking right now,” she said. “It makes me feel a little bit crazy to know that my name is going to be next to those legends, those athletes that I watched, I looked up to.”

The ceremony was hosted by Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu. In the team category, Paris Saint-Germain won Team of the Year after securing their first UEFA Champions League title.

Other major winners included Lando Norris (Breakthrough of the Year), Rory McIlroy (Comeback of the Year), and Gabriel Araújo (Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability). Chloe Kim won Action Sportsperson of the Year, while Lamine Yamal was named Young Sportsperson of the Year. The Sporting Inspiration Award went to Toni Kroos, and Fútbol Más received the Sport for Good Award.

A special moment of the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award given to Nadia Comăneci. She is remembered for scoring the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and remains one of the sport’s greatest icons.

2026 Laureus World Sports Awards winners :

Award Category Winner Laureus World Sportsman of the Year Carlos Alcaraz Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year Aryna Sabalenka Laureus World Team of the Year Paris Saint-Germain Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year Lando Norris Laureus World Comeback of the Year Rory McIlroy Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability Gabriel Araújo Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year Chloe Kim Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year Lamine Yamal Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award Toni Kroos Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award Nadia Comăneci Laureus Sport for Good Award Fútbol Más

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