Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS germany news Priyanka Chahar Choudhary earthquake donald trump Bhooth Bangla Akshay Kumar film apple David Gross BCCI two-team structure FIU student arrest Bandhani skirt asim munir american express manager Infinity Mall Malad Amravati MMS
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Tennis owned the top of the bill Monday evening (20 April) at the Laureus World Sports Awards, held at Cibeles Palace in Madrid.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline the Laureus World Sports Award winners. (Image Laureus Sports Awards)
Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka headline the Laureus World Sports Award winners. (Image Laureus Sports Awards)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Last updated: April 21, 2026 09:34:05 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Tennis took centre stage at the Laureus World Sports Awards held at Cibeles Palace in Madrid on April 20.

Carlos Alcaraz and Aryna Sabalenka were named World Sportsman and Sportswoman of the Year for the first time in their careers. Alcaraz earned the honour after a strong 2025 season, which included titles at the French Open and US Open, along with his growing rivalry with Jannik Sinner. Sabalenka, the world No. 1, was recognised for another dominant year, highlighted by her US Open victory.

“To receive this recognition from people who understand sports so deeply, it makes it even more meaningful,” said Alcaraz as he accepted his award. “This is a night I will never forget, a moment I will keep in my heart forever.”

You Might Be Interested In

“I’m shaking right now,” she said. “It makes me feel a little bit crazy to know that my name is going to be next to those legends, those athletes that I watched, I looked up to.”

The ceremony was hosted by Novak Djokovic and Eileen Gu. In the team category, Paris Saint-Germain won Team of the Year after securing their first UEFA Champions League title.

Other major winners included Lando Norris (Breakthrough of the Year), Rory McIlroy (Comeback of the Year), and Gabriel Araújo (Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability). Chloe Kim won Action Sportsperson of the Year, while Lamine Yamal was named Young Sportsperson of the Year. The Sporting Inspiration Award went to Toni Kroos, and Fútbol Más received the Sport for Good Award.

A special moment of the night was the Lifetime Achievement Award given to Nadia Comăneci. She is remembered for scoring the first perfect 10 in Olympic gymnastics at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and remains one of the sport’s greatest icons.

2026 Laureus World Sports Awards winners:

Award Category

Winner

Laureus World Sportsman of the Year

Carlos Alcaraz

Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Aryna Sabalenka

Laureus World Team of the Year

Paris Saint-Germain

Laureus World Breakthrough of the Year

Lando Norris

Laureus World Comeback of the Year

Rory McIlroy

Laureus World Sportsperson of the Year with a Disability

Gabriel Araújo

Laureus World Action Sportsperson of the Year

Chloe Kim

Laureus World Young Sportsperson of the Year

Lamine Yamal

Laureus Sporting Inspiration Award

Toni Kroos

Laureus Lifetime Achievement Award

Nadia Comăneci

Laureus Sport for Good Award

Fútbol Más

Also Read: ‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Aryna SabalenkaCarlos AlcarazLaureus World Sports AwardsLaureus World Sports Awards winnersLaureus World Sports Awards winners full listLaureus World Sports Awards winners listnovak djokovicPSGsportssports news

RELATED News

IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 21 After MI Beat GT — KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, LSG, DC

GT vs MI IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians Crush Gujarat Titans by 99 Runs as Tilak Varma Stars with Century

WATCH: Hardik Pandya Teases Shubman Gill For New Bearded-Look Ahead Of GT vs MI IPL 2026 Match

Jasprit Bumrah Breaks IPL 2026 Wicket Drought with First-Ball Magic During MI vs GT Clash— WATCH Viral Video

MI vs GT: Tilak Varma Smashes Maiden IPL Hundred to Power Mumbai Indians to 199/5 vs Gujarat Titans, Equals Fastest Ton Record | IPL Today Match

LATEST NEWS

Who Is Priyanka Chahar Choudhary? Married Khesari Lal Yadav Seen Flirting With TV’s ‘Naagin’ In Battleground, Flaunts His Physique — Watch Viral Video

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Earthquake In Assam Today: 5.2 Magnitude Tremor Hits Manipur’s Kamjong District, Tremors Shake Guwahati

Will US-Iran Peace Talks Happen In Pakistan? Donald Trump Gives Big Update, Says He Is ‘Winning By A Lot’

Bhooth Bangla Box Office Collection Day 4: ₹100 Crore Mark Achieved, But Monday Blues Keep Akshay Kumar’s Film Behind Jolly LLB 3 And Housefull 5

Who Is John Ternus? Apple’s New CEO Replacing Tim Cook – Net Worth, Career & Everything You Need To Know

Delhi Court Orders Monitored Probe In Hero Future Energies Case; Company Denies Any Procedural Lapses

Aim To Double Bilateral Trade To $50 Billion By 2030: Lee Jae Myung Highlights India–South Korea Economic Push

A Step Towards Global Push: India And South Korea Boost Ties On Climate Action, Sustainability And Marine Protection

PM Modi Hosts South Korea’s President Lee, Emphasizes Indo-Pacific Cooperation And Trade Growth

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners
Laureus World Sports Awards 2026: From Carlos Alcaraz to Aryna Sabalenka — Check Full List of Winners

QUICK LINKS