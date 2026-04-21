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Home > Sports News > ‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

Amid the ever-growing fanfare around Kohli, the 24-time Grand Slam winner opened up on his bond with the legendary batter, saying he started following cricket because of Kohli. He further stated that he really admires and respects the 37-year-old and wants to meet him in India.

Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credits: X)
Virat Kohli and Novak Djokovic. (Photo Credits: X)

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 21, 2026 08:58:41 IST

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‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

Tennis icon Novak Djokovic has revealed that it was because of the Indian flamboyant batter Virat Kohli that he started watching cricket. The two legends of their respective sports have rarely shared the same stage, but their interactions on social media have often caught the attention of fans. In today’s digital age, friendship is no longer limited by distance. Despite living miles apart, Novak Djokovic and Virat Kohli have built a strong bond, connecting through mutual respect and admiration.

“Yes, Virat is a friend and someone I, of course, respect and admire. He’s actually, to be honest, the reason why I started following cricket. I hadn’t followed it before, but through him, I started following it more. We keep in touch, and hopefully, when I come, I don’t want to say if, but when I come to India, hopefully he can join me. We could do a little bit of tennis and a little bit of cricket, have fun, and just spread positive, good vibes while celebrating sport,” Djokovic told Times Now.

When asked about his message for India, Novak Djokovic said he has long admired the country and its passionate fans. The Serbian star also shared that he is planning to visit India soon.

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“My message is always love, respect, and appreciation for all the support I have personally been receiving from Indian tennis and sports fans around the world over the years. I’ve met so many of them during this time. My message would also be: ‘See you very soon in India,’ because I need to go there. I’ve been feeling a calling to visit for the last couple of years. I really hope that I’ll be able to come to India to host an event, play a match, or whatever it may be. I really wish for that because I feel very close to the Indian people,” Djokovic stated.

How Has Virat Kohli Performed in IPL 2026 so Far?

Virat Kohli has been in decent touch in the IPL 2026 and has been scoring runs for the Royal Challengers Bengaluru consistently. The right-handed batter began the proceedings with an unbeaten 69 against SRH and then followed it up with 28 against CSK. Kohli then hit 32 against RR and notched up a fifty against MI in the very next game before missing out on another one by just one run vs LSG. In the last fixture, he scored 19 against DC. 

How Has Virat Kohli’s Aggressive Approach Helped RCB?

Virat Kohli has developed a more attacking game in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the years, with a massive jump in his attacking shots percentage from 2021 to this year.

During the IPL clash against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Bengaluru, Virat could score 19 in 13 balls, with three fours at a strike rate of over 146, but his attacking intent was visible.

Since 2021, there has been a steady shift in an aggressive approach on the part of Virat in the IPL.

During 2021, his attacking shot percentage was 40.6 per cent, which increased to 50.3 per cent in 2022. In 2023, 2024 and 2025 seasons, his attacking shot percentage was at 62.5 per cent, 64.3 per cent and 68 per cent, respectively. During this IPL, his attacking shot percentage has entered the 70s, with 72.8 per cent.

In six innings so far, Virat has scored 247 runs at an average of 49.40 and a strike rate of 157.32, with two fifties, with the best score of 69*. He is the second-highest run-getter in the season so far.

Also Read: IPL 2026 Points Table: Latest Standings on April 21 After MI Beat GT — KKR, RCB, SRH, CSK, PBKS, RR, LSG, DC

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‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend

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‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend
‘Started Watching Cricket Because of Virat’: Novak Djokovic Praises Kohli, Calls Him a Friend
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