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Home > Sports News > ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report

ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report

ICC investigates Cricket Canada over alleged match-fixing and Lawrence Bishnoi gang influence during the 2026 T20 World Cup. Following a CBC documentary, captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s suspicious over against New Zealand is under the spotlight.

Dilpreet Bajwa and Lawrence Bishnoi. (X)
Dilpreet Bajwa and Lawrence Bishnoi. (X)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 21, 2026 17:15:08 IST

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ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has initiated an investigation into the fixing scandal at this year’s T20 World Cup connected to the Canadian team, and numerous shocking details have come to light. Reports indicate that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was directly involved in a ‘fixing scandal’ during the group stage game between Canada and New Zealand. The Anti-Corruption Unit (ACU) of the ICC is presently investigating the participation of Canada’s skipper, Dilpreet Bajwa. Amid allegations of spot-fixing, the ACU interrogated Bajwa and examined his mobile phone.

A report from the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC) has directly connected the Lawrence Bishnoi group, a criminal organization classified as a terrorist group in Canada, to the supposed scandal. 

“Last July (2025), around 25 cricketers, fresh off a win at a major provincial tournament, gathered at a restaurant in Surrey, British Columbia. Two players from the tournament approached a table where a star of Canada’s national men’s team was dining. They claimed to represent the Bishnoi gang and threatened the player, stating that if he did not support the promotion of Dilpreet Bajwa and another young player, he and his family would face dire consequences,” a source was quoted as saying by CBC.

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Who Is Lawrence Bishnoi and Why Is His Gang in the Spotlight?

Lawrence Bishnoi is a notorious Indian gangster currently operating from prison, whose syndicate has expanded globally. In September 2025, Canada officially designated the Bishnoi gang as a terrorist entity. The gang entered the cricket spotlight following allegations that they used death threats to influence Team Canada’s administration, specifically to force the appointment of Dilpreet Bajwa as captain.

How can Lawrence Bishnoi Gang’s influence impact International Cricket Integrity?

When criminal syndicates infiltrate a national board, the integrity of the sport is compromised at the highest level. If a gang can dictate team selection or leadership through extortion, they effectively control the “on-field script.” This allows betting syndicates to predict outcomes with certainty, turning a competitive international match into a pre-planned event.

What Is Match-Fixing and How Does It Work in T20 Cricket?

Match-fixing in T20s often involves “spot-fixing,” where specific moments—like a no-ball or a wide in a particular over—are manipulated. In the 2026 T20 World Cup, the ICC is scrutinizing a suspicious over bowled by Dilpreet Bajwa against New Zealand.

Impact of the Controversy on Canada’s T20 World Cup?

The controversy turned Canada’s campaign into a PR nightmare. Instead of focusing on their performance, the team was overshadowed by police questioning and phone seizures. The psychological toll on players who were not involved was immense, as they operated under a “culture of fear” while the RCMP and ICC ACU monitored their every move in Chennai.

Can ICC Ban or Suspend Cricket Canada?

While the ICC rarely bans a nation entirely, they have the power to suspend a member board for administrative turmoil or government interference. If the ICC determines that Cricket Canada is no longer in control of its own governance due to gang influence, a suspension is likely. This would freeze their funding and bar the team from participating in future ICC events until a clean administration is restored.

Also Read: CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

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ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report

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ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report
ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report
ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report
ICC Likely to Ban Cricket Canada After Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link? Match-Fixing Allegations Rock The T20 World Cup | Report

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