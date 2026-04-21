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Home > Sports News > CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) dealt a heavy blow as teenage batting star Ayush Mhatre is officially ruled out of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury. Mhatre, who has been CSK's top run-getter this season with 201 runs in 6 innings, sustained the injury during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.

Ayush Mhatre in frame. (CSK)
Ayush Mhatre in frame. (CSK)

Published By: Vishal Pushkar
Published: April 21, 2026 16:25:45 IST

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CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

CSK Injury News: In a massive blow to the five-time IPL champions, Chennai Super Kings (CSK), explosive opening and U19 World Cup-winning skipper Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the ongoing edition due to a hamstring injury, as confirmed by the franchise on Tuesday. There were speculations around Mhatre picking up an injury while attempting a double as he looked in discomfort after completing the run during CSK’s recent clash against SRH. Notably, the 18-year-old was restricted in his movement later on as he fell two balls later.

A statement released by CSK said, “Official Announcement: Ayush Mhatre has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2026 due to a left hamstring injury sustained while batting during the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 18.”

“Ayush’s injury will require a rehabilitation period of 6-12 weeks. We wish Ayush a speedy recovery,” added the statement.

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Ayush Mhatre’s IPL Stats:

Mhatre has been CSK’s top run-getter this season, with 201 runs in six innings at an average of 33.50 and a strike rate of 177.87, including two fifties and a best score of 73.

Since his signing with the franchise as an injury replacement for the skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad last season, Mhatre’s rise has been one of the highlights for an inconsistent CSK unit, having made 441 runs in 13 innings at an average of 33.92 and a strike rate of 183.45, with three fifties.

So far, CSK has won only two out of their six IPL 2026 fixtures, losing their previous match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 10 runs, sitting at eighth spot in the points table.

The absence of Mhatre leaves a massive hole in the top order, with the Indian opening pair of Sanju Samson and skipper Gaikwad yet to find consistency. Also, superstar wicketkeeper-batter MS Dhoni has not returned from his calf strain either.

CSK Losing Another Player To Injury

Earlier, the franchise saw their left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed being ruled out due to injury, too. The five-time champions have battled injury concerns all season so far, with Dewald Brevis, the explosive South African batter, missing the start of the tournament due to injury as well, but he has returned now.

CSK will next play arch-rivals Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium on April 23. 

(with agencies’ inputs)

Also Read: ‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

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CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

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CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear
CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear
CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear
CSK Injury News: Chennai Super Kings’ Top-Scorer Ayush Mhatre Ruled Out Of IPL 2026 Due To Hamstring Tear

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