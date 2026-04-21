‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21 congress apple latest viral news Bishnoi Gang Shefali Bagga 16-year-old girl murder Lucknow Heat wave in India today diplomats Bindi-Hijab case lenskart 11-year-old boy murder India Faisal Malik Vinod Mishra viral MMS Two Men Grabbing Schoolgirls Hands UP April 21
LIVE TV
Home > Sports News > ‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Shefali addressed rumours with Yuzvendra Chahal sparked by a viral pap video, while also opening up about her views on relationships and the kind of partner she wants.

Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours
Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours

Published By: Somya Kapoor
Published: April 21, 2026 16:05:57 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports presenter Shefali Bagga, who is also known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has reacted strongly to ongoing rumours linking her with cricketers. She made it clear that she is “fed up” with people making assumptions based on brief public appearances.

Shefali Bagga’s Cricket Connection

Shefali Bagga is a sports presenter who is usually seen anchoring in different leagues. She has been a presenter in the leagues like DPL, Canada Super 60, IPL and much more. In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Shefali spoke about the dating rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal, which started after a viral paparazzi video. She said she is tired of such speculation.

“I knew you were going to ask this. But honestly, I really don’t want to answer this question because I’m just fed up. People’s thinking is so small—they assume a dinner means dating.”

You Might Be Interested In

Shefali Bagga–Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours

Shefali Bagga explained that the rumours started from just one clip. “There was just one pap video, and suddenly social media was like, ‘Oh, is Shefali and Yuzvendra dating?’”

“I really don’t care. Honestly, my threshold is over now. Say whatever you want to say. I know my reality, and the people around me know my reality.”

When asked if she would ever date a cricketer, she gave a clear answer. “I think you asked me this last year also! But no, this is my profession. I don’t want to mix things up.”

Shefali Bagga’s Dream Partner: “A Guy Like Virat Kohli”

“The ones I like—I’m a fan of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni—they’re either married or retired. And the rest are probably younger than me!”

Talking about her ideal partner, Shefali said she values care, attention, and emotional connection. “Caring, definitely. I like people who are a little obsessed—in the sense that when they are with their girl, they are fully with her.”

Referring to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, she added, “You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka—that obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that.”

“I can earn for myself, everything else is sorted. All I want is a good, caring heart. A guy who is obsessed with me—when he’s with me, he’s fully with me. I want his attention.”

Despite knowing what she wants, she said relationships are not her current focus.

“Not really. I’m not even thinking about it right now. I’m very focused. There’s still a lot of time for all that.”

Shefali also shared that she is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood and South Indian films, though she did not reveal their titles.

Also Read: Nepal vs UAE 2nd T20I LIVE Streaming: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE on TV And Online

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: anushka sharmaCricketCricket newsShefali BaggaShefali Bagga dating Yuzvendra ChahalShefali Bagga Yuzvendra Chahalvirat kohli’Yuzevndra Chahal India

RELATED News

Cricket Fixing: ICC Probes Canada Captain Dilpreet Bajwa’s Suspicious Over vs New Zealand as Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Link Shocks The Cricketing World

SRH vs DC Toss And Match Prediction IPL 2026: Who Will Win Today’s Match — Sunrisers Hyderabad or Delhi Capitals?

SRH vs DC Dream11 Prediction: IPL 2026 Fantasy Cricket Tips, Predicted XI, and Pitch Report For Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals — Captain, Vice-Captain Choices

SRH vs DC IPL 2026: Will Pat Cummins Lead Sunrisers Hyderabad Today? — Fitness Update, H2H Record, And Predicted Playing XIs

PSL 2026 Lahore Qalandars vs Quetta Gladiators: When, Where And How to Watch Match LIVE, Pitch Report, Weather Conditions

LATEST NEWS

Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Holds Bengal Roadshow, Claims Mamata Didi Is Gone; Says TMC Exit Is Certain Amid Political Storm

Is LinkedIn Overrated? Apple CEO John Ternus’ Social Media Presence Breaks The Internet

‘Feeling Uncomfortable Coming To Bengal’: Maithili Thakur Raises Law and Order Concerns, Triggers Political Reactions

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

‘90% Women Enter Politics Through Netas’ Rooms’: Pappu Yadav’s Sexist, Derogatory Shocker Sparks Huge Row Days After Porn Remark

Why Is HYBE Founder Bang Si-Hyuk Facing Arrest As Police Seek Warrant? Jail Threat Looms Over BTS Agency Chief

Bengaluru Techie Booked For Misusing Office Credit Card To Spend Rs 27 Lakh, Sends Obscene Images And Suicide Threats To Boss After Failing To Repay

Redmi Introduces A7 Lineup: TUV Rheinland Certification, AI-Powered Tools, And Reverse Charging Support—Check Features And Price

How X Turned a UK Government “Villain” into a Viral Hero — And How ISDEIVSA ISIVIS Joined the Meme Storm

Amit Shah Attacks Mamata Banerjee, Vows To End ‘Syndicate Raj’ in Bengal | Lists BJP Poll Promises on Jobs, Cash Support, UCC

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal
‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal
‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal
‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

QUICK LINKS