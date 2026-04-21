‘I Want a Guy Like Virat Kohli’: Sports Anchor Shefali Bagga Shuts Down Dating Rumours With Yuzvendra Chahal

Sports presenter Shefali Bagga, who is also known for her stint on Bigg Boss 13, has reacted strongly to ongoing rumours linking her with cricketers. She made it clear that she is “fed up” with people making assumptions based on brief public appearances.

Shefali Bagga’s Cricket Connection

Shefali Bagga is a sports presenter who is usually seen anchoring in different leagues. She has been a presenter in the leagues like DPL, Canada Super 60, IPL and much more. In a recent chat with Filmygyan, Shefali spoke about the dating rumours involving Yuzvendra Chahal, which started after a viral paparazzi video. She said she is tired of such speculation.

“I knew you were going to ask this. But honestly, I really don’t want to answer this question because I’m just fed up. People’s thinking is so small—they assume a dinner means dating.”

Shefali Bagga–Yuzvendra Chahal Link-Up Rumours

Shefali Bagga explained that the rumours started from just one clip. “There was just one pap video, and suddenly social media was like, ‘Oh, is Shefali and Yuzvendra dating?’”

“I really don’t care. Honestly, my threshold is over now. Say whatever you want to say. I know my reality, and the people around me know my reality.”

Yuzvendra Chahal unfollowed RJ Mahvash a couple of days ago,

shared a Mahabharat-style motivation story right after…

and now he’s been spotted at a restaurant with Shefali Bagga Looks like bro truly believes in

“Ek jayegi, toh dusri aayegi.” 🤣 pic.twitter.com/Axb4HYkX7U — Ravi Chaudhary (@BURN4DESIRE1) January 25, 2026

When asked if she would ever date a cricketer, she gave a clear answer. “I think you asked me this last year also! But no, this is my profession. I don’t want to mix things up.”

Shefali Bagga’s Dream Partner: “A Guy Like Virat Kohli”

“The ones I like—I’m a fan of Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni—they’re either married or retired. And the rest are probably younger than me!”

Talking about her ideal partner, Shefali said she values care, attention, and emotional connection. “Caring, definitely. I like people who are a little obsessed—in the sense that when they are with their girl, they are fully with her.”

Referring to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, she added, “You can see how busy he is, but you can also see his love for Anushka—that obsession, that affection. I want a guy like that.”

“I can earn for myself, everything else is sorted. All I want is a good, caring heart. A guy who is obsessed with me—when he’s with me, he’s fully with me. I want his attention.”

Despite knowing what she wants, she said relationships are not her current focus.

“Not really. I’m not even thinking about it right now. I’m very focused. There’s still a lot of time for all that.”

Shefali also shared that she is currently waiting for the release of her upcoming Bollywood and South Indian films, though she did not reveal their titles.

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