42-Year-Old Indian-Origin Millionaire Arrested in California, Tries To Burn a Winery Before Crashing His Tesla

Santa Clara County authorities arrested a 42-year-old Indian-origin entrepreneur, Beri Vikram, after he allegedly tried to set fire to a winery in Saratoga, California. Vikram was involved in a vehicle collision while he tried to take off and drove his Tesla into two parked cars. The whole incident started when he was confronted by the staff at Garrod Farms Estate Winery and Stables; he reportedly threw a wine bottle at them and took off. People online speculated that Vikram exhibited mentally erratic behavior, as per the report in the Daily Mail.

According to the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office, Vikram, while fleeing, crashed into two parked cars and sent one of the cars over the embankment, and moments later he too plunged his Tesla into the same embankment. He remained uncooperative, refused to surrender, and did not follow the order to exit the vehicle.

Authorities said that officers tried to de-escalate the situation verbally multiple times but were unsuccessful and had to use pepper spray after a very long standoff, which forced him to get out of the Tesla. He was eventually taken into custody and sent to hospital for evaluation, from where he was booked into the Santa Clara County Main Jail. The Sheriff’s office further added that Vikram will be charged for suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon and resisting arrest.

Who is Vikram Beri, the indian origin millionaire

Vikram Beri is the founder of BetterLYF Wellness, an online mental health counseling platform, and a well-known figure in the area. He also serves as the executive director of business development at FieldKing, a global farm equipment manufacturer, and previously worked at Deloitte.

According to the UK’s Daily Mail, public records show that Vikram owns a $6.6 million home in Menlo Park, which is a prominent area in the Bay Area. Vikram studied mechanical engineering at the University of Illinois and an MBA in marketing and strategy from the Indian School of Business.

The incident is under investigation, and prosecutors are expected to get statements from eyewitnesses and review surveillance footage.

