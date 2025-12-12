Epstein Files Row: Donald Trump Gets Featured Four Times In Nearly 100,000 Newly Released Photos, Bill Clinton And Bill Gates Also Seen In Social Settings

Nearly 100,000 photos have been acquired by House Democrats in the estate of infamous sex predator Jeffrey Epstein, which show President Donald Trump, former President Bill Clinton, Microsoft founder Bill Gates, filmmaker Woody Allen, and former Trump White House advisor Steve Bannon and others, in social situations.

Donald Trump Gets Featured Four Times

One of the pictures in a group of photographs published Friday morning depicts Trump at the center of a squad of six women, whose faces the Democrats had blocked out prior to publication. Necklaces of the Hawaiian leis are seen about some of the women.

Another photo depicts Trump standing in the background of Epstein in what seems to be a social gathering. One third photograph depicts Trump seated beside a blackfaced woman on what seems to be a plane.

Trump became an old friend of Epstein and he later had a falling out with the latter sometime in the early 2000s. He has also not been implicated in anything wrong in relation to Epstein and had responded that he does not know anything about abusing girls and women by Epstein when he is with them as friends.

In one of the photos, Clinton is standing with his now-convicted procurer Ghislaine Maxwell and another man and woman. The picture bears the signature of Clinton.

Other images feature a former Treasury Secretary, Larry Summers, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, formerly Prince Andrew of Britain, and Epstein one-time lawyer Alan Dershowitz.

The newly-released photos did not include date, place, or context of the photos.

The new production has more than 95,000 photos, such as those of the rich and influential men who had fun with Jeffrey Epstein, according to Democrats in the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee.

The statement added that there are thousands of photos of women and Epstein premises. Committee Democrats are going through each and every picture and will keep on releasing the photos to the people in the days and weeks to come. The Democrats in the committee are determined to guard the identities of the victims.

In a statement, Rep. Robert Garcia, a Democrat and the ranking member of the committee said, It is time to stop this White House cover-up and that justice be served to the survivors of Jeffrey Epstein and his high-profile associates.

Epstein Files Row

These uncomfortable pictures continue to cast more doubts to Epstein and his association with some of the most influential men in the globe. We are not going to sleep without exposing the truth to the American people. Now the Department of Justice has to publish all the files.

Trump, along with the top law enforcement officials in his administration, fought against the notion of the release of investigative files regarding Epstein and Maxwell before Congress died several times over in November with the enactment of a law that required the Department of Justice to release the same.

