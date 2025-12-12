Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

During a recent summit, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allegedly waited over 40 minutes as Russian President Vladimir Putin was busy in another meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

However, the Pakistan PM grew impatient and decided to barge into the meeting, going behind closed doors, as reported by RT INDIA.

A video of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waiting for Putin was also shared on X by RT India.

❗️🇵🇰 PM Sharif Waited For Over 40 Minutes For President Putin Before Growing Tired And Gate-crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting With Erdogan – RT Correspondent He left ten minutes later. pic.twitter.com/tgUdPHT4eh — RT_India (@RT_India_news) December 12, 2025

PM Sharif, as per reports, had arrived at the meeting but ended up waiting than the time scheduled in the meeting, leaving him impatient and red-faced.

According to reports, after gate-crashing the meeting, PM Sharif left the venue after 10 minutes. The Internet then did not waste any time in trolling him for the same.

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “Putin did dirty to him,” as another stated, “He didn’t gate-crash, he was just checking if Erdogan had any spare change for the IMF installment due next week.”

An individual added, “He is just there to beg. Pakistan is associated with openly begging for money and aid.” And, one shared, “Putin knows how to play.” Another called it, “Global embarrassment.”

One user asked, “How does anyone take him seriously?”

