Home > Viral News > Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader's Meeting, Internet Calls It 'Global Embarrassment'

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

Pakistani PM Shehbaz Sharif reportedly waited over 40 minutes for President Vladimir Putin during a summit before impatiently walking into the Russian leader’s meeting with President Erdoğan. A video of Sharif waiting went viral, sparking widespread trolling and diplomatic chatter online.

PM Sharif Waited For Over 40 Minutes For President Putin ( PHOTO: WIKI)
PM Sharif Waited For Over 40 Minutes For President Putin ( PHOTO: WIKI)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: December 12, 2025 19:43:21 IST

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

During a recent summit, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif allegedly waited over 40 minutes as Russian President Vladimir Putin was busy in another meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

However, the Pakistan PM grew impatient and decided to barge into the meeting, going behind closed doors, as reported by RT INDIA. 

A video of Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif waiting for Putin was also shared on X by RT India. 

PM Sharif, as per reports, had arrived at the meeting but ended up waiting than the time scheduled in the meeting, leaving him impatient and red-faced. 

According to reports, after gate-crashing the meeting, PM Sharif left the venue after 10 minutes. The Internet then did not waste any time in trolling him for the same. 

How did the Internet react?

One user commented, “Putin did dirty to him,” as another stated, “He didn’t gate-crash, he was just checking if Erdogan had any spare change for the IMF installment due next week.”

An individual added, “He is just there to beg. Pakistan is associated with openly begging for money and aid.” And, one shared, “Putin knows how to play.” Another called it, “Global embarrassment.” 

One user asked, “How does anyone take him seriously?” 

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 7:43 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: home-hero-pos-1latest world newsputinShehbaz Shariftrending news

Did Putin Make Shehbaz Sharif Wait For 40 Minutes? Pakistan PM Ends Up Gate-Crashing Russian Leader’s Meeting, Internet Calls It ‘Global Embarrassment’

QUICK LINKS