Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): 10 New Movies And Shows On Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+ And More
Friday OTT Releases (May 29, 2026): This Friday brings a fresh wave of OTT releases across Netflix, JioHotstar, Apple TV+, and more. The lineup offers a mix of genres, including a Malayalam family drama, a high-profile courtroom comedy, a sports documentary on Rafael Nadal, a sci-fi alternate history series, a reality drama, and a family adventure film. With such a varied selection, there is something for every kind of viewer to stream this weekend.
Jolly LLB 3
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Jolly LLB 3 is a courtroom comedy drama inspired by real-life land dispute protests.
Cousins & Kalyanams
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: JioHotstar
Cousins & Kalyanams is a Malayalam romantic comedy drama that follows six cousins growing up in a large Kerala household.
Star City
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Star City is a sci-fi drama set in an alternate version of the space race where the Soviet Union becomes the first to land on the moon.
Calabasas Confidential
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
Calabasas Confidential is a reality series set in Southern California that follows a group of wealthy friends and former classmates.
Propeller One-Way Night Coach
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
Propeller One-Way Night Coach is a family adventure based on a children’s novel.
Leader
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
Leader is a Tamil spy action thriller starring Legend Saravanan in the role of an undercover agent disguised as a mechanic.
Sukhamano Sukhamann
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Prime Video
This Malayalam fantasy comedy-drama features Mathew Thomas as an ambulance driver who is haunted by visions of the people he carried to the afterlife.
Faces
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: SunNXT
Told through Nithya’s perspective, Faces follows her struggle after a fire accident at home. As she recovers, she begins seeing the face of her missing boyfriend, Michael, in every man she meets. Her search for answers slowly reveals what happened to Michael while forcing her to confront the darkness within her own mind.
The Better Sister
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
This psychological thriller follows two estranged sisters forced together after a shocking murder disrupts their lives.
Murder Mindfully Season 2
Release Date: May 29, 2026
OTT Platform: Netflix
The dark comedy thriller returns with lawyer Björn Diemel trying to balance mindfulness techniques while secretly managing criminal empires after eliminating mafia bosses in the previous season.