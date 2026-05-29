Rishabh Pant Steps Down As LSG Captain After Dismal IPL 2026 Season

Rishabh Pant: In a major upheaval ahead of the next cycle of the Indian Premier League, Rishabh Pant has resigned as captain of Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The IPL franchise officially confirmed the development on X in a social media post, saying they have accepted Pant’s request to be released from his leadership role with immediate effect. The shocking announcement comes after a disastrous IPL 2026 campaign which saw the Lucknow-based franchise endure a horror show and eventually finish rock-bottom at the 10th spot on the points table.

Why Did Rishabh Pant Step Down As LSG Captain?

Before taking over the leadership reins from KL Rahul, Pant was their marquee mega-auction signing and was under immense scrutiny throughout the season. The high-profile appointment of the explosive wicketkeeper-batter came with high expectations, but he failed to inspire a heavily misfiring squad. The 26-year-old decided to step down from captain duties, primarily due to the weight of leadership and the utter incompetence of the franchise on the pitch.

Official Statement From LSG

“Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wish to formally announce that Rishabh Pant has requested to be relieved of his captaincy duties with the franchise, and the franchisee has accepted his request with immediate effect,” the statement read.







LSG’s Director of Cricket Tom Moody also spoke on the decision and said that it was the star player himself who approached the team management to pass the baton. Moody said the organization respects Pant’s choice and will now turn its attention to a comprehensive overhaul.

Tom Moody On Rishabh Pant

“Rishabh approached the franchisee with his request and we have respectfully accepted it. These decisions are never easy. We are grateful for everything Rishabh has brought to this dressing room as captain. Our focus now is on the collective – rebuilding and restructuring to reach the best standards,” Moody stated.

While Pant will not have the tactical responsibility of captaincy anymore, he is expected to be a crucial core member and the main explosive batsman for the franchise as they gear up for the next seasons. Management’s focus now is entirely on finding a tactical replacement to revive the team’s morale and revamp their game plan from scratch. The path to redemption for LSG and Sanjiv Goenka’s management post the 2026 debacle starts with getting a brand new anchor for their leadership group.

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