GT vs RR Injury News & Predicted Playing XIs: Will ‘Injured’ Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Qualifier 2 In Today IPL 2026 Match?

GT vs RR Injury News: It is the high-stakes Qualifier 2 in IPL 2026 as the stakes have reached boiling point. Rajasthan Royals (RR) will go into the clash with confidence from their Eliminator victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad but they have a massive cloud of injury anxiety hanging over their dugout. Before tonight’s clash, fans have been asking one defining question: Will the battered duo of skipper Riyan Parag and veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja don the gloves for this do-or-die blockbuster?

Will Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja Play In Today IPL 2026 Match Between GT and RR?

Riyan Parag and Ravindra Jadeja, both carrying injury clouds, were the designated Eliminator. However, Parag could only jog around while batting but was on the pitch all through. The 24-year-old skipper has been clearly hampered by a nagging hamstring problem during the latter stages of the competition, even admitting after the league stage that he was “definitely not fit” and was not supposed to be playing in the first place. But with a seat in the Ahmedabad final at stake, Parag’s competitive spirit has trumped medical caution.

RR opted for not having their optional net session before the match to give their core unit some valuable recovery time. But both are expected to be available for the game. A leader of Parag’s calibre and a seasoned big match player like Jadeja can’t afford to miss out on a shot at the trophy.

Is There Any Injury Concerns In GT Camp?

On the other hand, their rivals Gujarat Titans (GT) are breathing much easier on the medical front. With no known injuries in the GT camp, Shubman Gill can field his most optimal combinations as they look to bounce back from their Qualifier 1 loss to RCB.

RR vs GT Predicted Playing XIs

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (c), Donovan Ferreira, Dasun Shanaka, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma. Impact Player options: Tushar Deshpande / Shubham Dubey.

Gujarat Titans: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj. Impact Player options: Prasidh Krishna / Sai Kishore.

Rajasthan will be banking heavily on the explosive form of 15-year-old prodigy Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and the lethal pace of Jofra Archer to compensate for any lack of mobility from their skipper. If Parag and Jadeja can overcome their physical limitations for one more night, the Royals have a huge opportunity to set up a grand finale against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

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