New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Will Rain Play Spoilsport In GT vs RR Qualifier 2 Match? Check Time-Wise Forecast

GT vs RR, New Chandigarh Weather Today IPL 2026 Match: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) IPL 2026 Qualifier 2: The stakes couldn’t be higher as Gujarat Titans (GT) take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the high-voltage Qualifier 2 of IPL 2026 today, May 29. The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh is packed to the rafters, all set to find out who will fly off to Ahmedabad to take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the mega-final on Sunday. But all eyes are nervously glued to the sky at 7.30 pm IST before the toss. Will weather gods spoil this do-or-die blockbuster?

GT vs RR Mullanpur Forecast: Rain and Thunderstorms Threaten Play

There is plenty for cricket fans to fret about. While daytime temperatures in New Chandigarh peaked at a scorching 40°C, meteorological agencies have flagged a major sudden shift for the evening. Scattered thunderstorms, light rain showers and even isolated hailstorms are looming heavily over Mullanpur, meaning ground staff will likely keep the super-soppers on standby.

Latest weather updates indicate the game may be a close call early on but the chances of rain will increase as the night progresses. The chance of precipitation will increase to 40% starting from 9:30 PM IST and will remain constant for the next three hours. That means the key second innings of this knockout clash could be punctuated by frequent or long interruptions.

Hour-by-Hour Weather Tracking for GT vs RR

7:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Temperatures will be around 34°C. Humid, hazy and overcast conditions with a low 15% chance of brief pre-match drizzle.

8:00 PM – 10:00 PM: This is where the real problem begins. Cloud cover will thicken and the chances for localised light showers will increase to 40%. “Passing thunderstorms may cause a sudden stop.

10:00 PM – Midnight: 40% chance of sustained rain threats. Should play resume, the high humidity and damp outfields will likely have a big impact on bowling grips and outfield speeds.

Momentum vs. The Elements

The threat of a shortened game arrives at an interesting tactical juncture. Rajasthan Royals are riding on a big wave of momentum, largely due to their 15-year-old batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, who recently broke records with a breath-taking 29-ball 97 in the Eliminator. A rain-shortened, shortened fixture could work in the favour of power-hitters like him.

On the other hand, Shubman Gill’s Gujarat Titans would want to put behind the hammering they got from RCB in the Qualifier 1 and settle for a full 20-over game so that their top-class bowling attack can tire out the shaky middle order of the Royals. Fans will have to cross fingers and hope that the drainage system at New Chandigarh works at its best tonight.

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