IND vs AFG: What’s The Logic? Sanjay Manjrekar Questions Rohit Sharma’s Selection Over Yashasvi Jaiswal For India-Afghanistan ODIs

BCCI selectors have picked Rohit Sharma over Yashasvi Jaiswal for the three-match ODI series against Afghanistan starting June 14 and Sanjay Manjrekar questions why. Earlier, the former India batter had slammed the Ajit Agarkar-led selection panel, saying that if anyone deserved a place in the squad, it was Jaiswal, especially with the long-term picture in mind.

Rohit Sharma’s Career Is On The Brink Of Completition

Manjrekar is of the strong view that Rohit’s days in international cricket are numbered and that neither form nor fitness is in his favour despite playing only one format. In such a scenario, Jaiswal is not only made for the 2027 World Cup but also deserves a place in the current Indian team. With Rohit nearing 39, Manjrekar said, if Jaiswal’s inclusion means moving on from a legend like Rohit, so be it. He also felt it was equally cruel to drop Sai Sudarshan. However, in Jaiswal’s case, and especially after his stellar show in Tests, Manjrekar feels the young batter is owed an apology from the selectors.

What’s The Logic Behind Rohit Sharma?

“Sai Sudharsan has three fifties in four innings for India in ODI cricket. Yashasvi Jaiswal’s last innings was an unbeaten 116. And yet, these guys are not playing for India. Instead, the selectors have gone with a veteran whose fitness is a question mark and who is clearly out of form. Now explain that to me. What is the logic behind it? What is the vision?” Manjrekar said on Sportstar’s Insight Edge podcast.

“If they were compelled to make a compromise and pick Rohit Sharma for whatever reasons, then the first thing they should do is pick up the phone, call Jaiswal and apologise. This is a young player who has done tremendous things at the toughest level in Test cricket. He is just 24 years old, in his prime, with a bright future ahead of him. The same goes for Sai Sudharsan. Guys like Gill, Sudharsan and Jaiswal are tailor-made to be India’s top three in ODI cricket.”

Selectors’ Job is Not Only to Think About Kohli and Rohit

Jaiswal has been queueing for the longest time. He has played just four ODIs for India, scoring 171 including an unbeaten 116 against South Africa in Vizag last December. Manjrekar further proved his point by reminding everyone that Rohit Sharma has already played in three 50-over World Cups. Yashasvi Jaiswal cannot be blamed for that, it is unfortunate that all three times they came close, India could not lift the trophy.

But in the case of Kohli, Manjrekar is convinced that Kohli has the form and fitness to carry on. But he certainly doesn’t feel the same way about Rohit. That is why the selectors need to do ‘the right thing’, says Manjrekar.

“Everybody knows what the right thing to do is. When you look at numbers and try to justify the selection, that’s not really the job. The job is to do what’s best for Indian cricket going forward. Is Rohit Sharma going to be your key player for the next 50-over World Cup in the years ahead? That’s the question that needs to be asked. Or would you rather give that opportunity right now to a Yashasvi Jaiswal or a Sai Sudharsan?” asked Manjrekar.

“And the players we are talking about here have already played multiple World Cups. India, meanwhile, haven’t won a 50-over World Cup since 2011. Whichever way I look at it, you have got to move on. With Virat Kohli, I can maybe understand it because there is still form, fitness and everything else going in his favour. But a selector’s job is not just about thinking of Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma. They also have to think about the 50 or 100 other players who are fighting for an opportunity to play for India.”

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