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Home > Sports News > Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight

Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight

BCCI has banned smart glasses in IPL 2026 restricted zones amid anti-corruption concerns, potentially impacting Virat Kohli’s Oakley Meta sponsorship. The new rule also puts players like Rishabh Pant under scrutiny after using AI-powered smart eyewear during training and tournaments.

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 14:36 IST

BCCI Bans Smart Glasses: While millions of cricket fans await who will join the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced a new rule. The BCCI has put a ban on smart glasses that could be used for video and audio recording. This new rule could result in Virat Kohli losing out on crores of rupees. The former RCB skipper is the brand ambassador of Oakley, who have produced smart glasses with Meta. 

During the current 2026 season, players, support personnel, and match officials have been banned from wearing or carrying smart sunglasses inside restricted IPL zones, according to the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit (ACSU). The Board took this action after observing a rise in the use and advertising of smart eyewear with live streaming, messaging, and video communication capabilities.

Did Virat Kohli’s Meta Campaign Trigger BCCI’s Smart Glasses Ban?




It is believed that Virat Kohli’s new ad led the BCCI to ban smart glasses. According to reports, the BCCI’s Anti-Corruption and Security Unit observed a rise in promotion of such glasses. Notably, Oakley Meta AI glasses ads featuring Virat Kohli appear during the live broadcast of IPL games. 

Will BCCI’s New Rule Affect Virat Kohli’s Sponsorship Deal?

With this new rule from the BCCI, Virat Kohli could lose brand sponsorship with Oakley Meta. The star Indian batter had recently appeared in an advertisement for Oakley Meta AI glasses. These glasses not only allow the person wearing them to record videos but also integrate AI to ask questions. Even in his ad, Kohli is seen asking a question to Meta AI while he is being seen training.

Why is Rishabh Pant Among Players Under Spotlight After BCCI’s New Rule?




The current reports indicate that the players will be banned from IPL 2026; however, it is likely that the players will not be allowed to wear such glasses in international cricket as well. This could mean a possible restriction on players like Rishabh Pant. The wicketkeeper batter has had a couple of instances where he has worn the glasses and used them to record videos. The first recorded instance of him sporting these smart glasses was in the Champions Trophy 2025 final, where India defeated New Zealand to be crowned champions. 




Meanwhile, only a few months later, Pant recorded yet another video wearing the viral smart glasses. This time around, he was recording one of the training sessions of Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2025.

Also Read: GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?

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Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight

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Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight
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Virat Kohli in Trouble? BCCI’s New Smart Sunglasses Rule Could Cost RCB Batter Crores; Rishabh Pant Among Other Indian Cricketers in Spotlight
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