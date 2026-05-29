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Home > Sports News > GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?

GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?

Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals clash in IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 at Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh. Shubman Gill, Rashid Khan, Vaibhav Suryavanshi and Jofra Archer headline the blockbuster playoff as the winner secures a place against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag in frame. Image Credit: ANI
Shubman Gill and Riyan Parag in frame. Image Credit: ANI

Published By: Pragun Mehrotra
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 13:40 IST

GT vs RR, Qualifier 2: Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals face off in the penultimate game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. The two teams will be fighting it out for a place in the final, where they will meet the defending champions, Royal Challengers Bengaluru. Tonight’s Qualifier 2 will take place in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, where the toss could have an impact on the overall result of the game. Will it be another match-winning performance from Vaibhav Sooryavanshi or will the pace duo of Kagiso Rabada and Mohammed Siraj get the better of the young RR opener?

The Titans enter this match having lost to defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 92 runs in Qualifier 1. After winning three straight games, including their 47-run triumph against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator, the Royals would be feeling quite confident. The Royals have won all four of their games in Mullanpur, giving them a stellar record there.

GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Qualifier 2 Match Details

Match Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals, Qualifier 2
Tournament Indian Premier League 2026
Date May 29, 2026
Day Friday
Time 7:30 PM IST
Venue Mullanpur Stadium, New Chandigarh

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GT vs RR Prediction: Probable Playing XIs and Impact Players – Qualifier 2

Gujarat Titans Probable Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Gujarat Titans Impact Player: Arshad Khan or Sai Kishore

Rajasthan Royals Probable Playing XI: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Dhruv Jurel (wk), Riyan Parag (C), Dasun Shanaka, Donovan Ferreira, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Yash Raj Punja, Brijesh Sharma, Sushant Mishra

Rajasthan Royals Impact Player: Ravindra Jadeja

Who Will Win Today’s Qualifier 2 Toss Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?

  • Winner: Rajasthan Royals

  • Decision: Bowl First

  • Logic: Given the trends in IPL 2026 this season, teams have been happy to send their opposition in to bat. Knowing the target to chase in the second innings proves to be helpful for the team batting second. 

Who Will Win Today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 2 Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?

Rajasthan Royals will be expected to win today’s IPL 2026 Qualifier 2. The Royals come into this game on the back of an impressive win against the Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator. In the league stage, these two teams won a game against each other once. However, the result of the GT vs RR toss could have a huge impact on the result of this game. The winner from tonight’s Qualifier 2 will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the final.

GT vs RR Winner Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win. 

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GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?
Tags: GT vs RRGT vs RR predictionGT vs RR toss predictiongujarat-titansIPL 2026ipl playoffsQualifier 2rajasthan royalsshubman gill

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GT vs RR Winner and Toss Prediction IPL 2026 Playoffs: Who Will Win Today’s Eliminator Between Gujarat Titans And Rajasthan Royals?
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