Who Is Peter Thiel? Tech Billionaire And JD Vance Ally Fleeing US To Argentina — Here’s The Truth

US tech billionaire Peter Thiel, a longtime mentor and close ally of US Vice President JD Vance, has sparked intense speculation after a New York Times report revealed that he has ‘temporarily relocated’ to Argentina with his family. Social media users quickly interpreted the report as Thiel abandoning the United States permanently, but the details paint a blurry picture. While the PayPal co founder is currently living in Buenos Aires with his husband Matt Danzeisen and their children, there is no evidence that he has renounced his US citizenship or shifted the bulk of his wealth outside America.

What Is Written In The Report?

According to the report, Thiel recently purchased a sprawling $12 million mansion in Barrio Parque, which is one of Buenos Aires’ most exclusive neighborhoods. His children are said to have registered with nearby schools, which reinforces the idea that the family could be aiming for a longer while. But the report also makes clear, that for the time being, the relocation is only temporary. Despite the viral claims online, more than 99 percent of Thiel’s estimated $28 billion fortune remains tied to US based assets and investments. The Argentina property is currently his only publicly known investment in the South American country.

Peter Thiel’s Close Bond With Argentine President Javier Milei

The speculation surrounding the move has also been fueled by Thiel’s close relationship with Argentine President Javier Milei. Sources cited by the New York Times claimed that Milei has even offered Thiel Argentine citizenship, although it remains unclear whether the billionaire would accept such an offer. Political and financial observers believe the relocation could also be linked to growing concerns over tax policies in California, where Thiel has long maintained deep business interests. The state is preparing to vote in the 2026 midterms on a controversial proposal that seeks to impose a one time 5 percent tax on residents with a net worth exceeding $1 billion.

Is The Moving Connected To Tax Policies in California?

If approved, this initiative might cost Thiel roughly $1.4 billion given his current fortune. The proposed tax is supposed to pay for healthcare, food assistance, and education programs, all across California. Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom has openly pushed back on the measure, cautioning that these kinds of policies could make wealthy entrepreneurs and investors drift away from the state. Even though Thiel’s current stay in Argentina has stirred a lot of chatter and rumors about a permanent exit from the US, there’s still no clear sign that the billionaire has actually severed ties with America, or moved his financial empire abroad.

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