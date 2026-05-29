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Home > World News > Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report

Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report

US President Donald Trump has sparked fresh debate over his health and mental sharpness after appearing to confuse Venezuela with Iran while discussing global conflicts.

Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)
Donald Trump (IMAGE: X)

Published By: Ashish Kumar Singh
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 10:00 IST

DONALD TRUMP HEALTH: In an apparent gaffe, US President Donald Trump mixed up a reference to Iran in his response to questions regarding the West Asia crisis in Venezuela. “We have a conflict with Venezuela, which doesn’t have a navy, no longer has an air force, and no longer has many people who were running the country. Their Leadership is gone,” Trump said. Remarkably, he has made such a declaration several times about Iran. The incident comes days after Trump gave himself a perfect score in health, saying that after undergoing a routine medical examination at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Centre, “everything checked out perfectly.”

Trump’s health under scrutiny

In a Truth Social post, Trump revealed that he had just undergone his “6-month physical” and expressed gratitude to doctors and medical personnel for their treatment. “Everything checked out PERFECTLY,” Trump wrote, and was making his way back to the White House after the checkup.

At the start of his second term in January 2025, Trump, at the age of 80, will be the oldest person to become the US president.

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Even as he continues with his golfing activities, Trump has made some jests in public regarding the fact that he does not exercise enough. At one such occasion at the Oval Office, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., remarked that Trump walked nearly nine miles when he was out playing golf.

Trump’s MRI scan

Last October, Trump disclosed the fact that he had been subjected to an MRI scan in the process of conducting his second examination. At that particular time, Karoline Leavitt, White House Press Secretary, commented that Trump had “exceptional physical health.”

President Trump recently had an appointment at the doctor. This was his third doctor’s visit in 13 months, a schedule that has been cause for concern regarding his health status. In this regard, two weeks ago, an announcement by the White House described the visit as “a routine annual dental and medical assessment”, which is part of “his regular preventive health care.”

Trump, who will celebrate his 80th birthday in June, is not only the oldest president ever to take an oath of office but is also the second-oldest president in the U.S. after the current President Joe Biden. This has generated a number of speculations on the president’s health condition and his ability. Trump’s last physical exam was in April last year. Immediately thereafter, the President informed journalists that he “aced” the cognitive test, and the White House issued a memo stating that Trump’s health was “excellent.”

ALSO READ: Iran–US-Israel War Latest LIVE Updates: US Announces Fresh Sanctions On Iran, Targets Foreign Companies Tied To Tehran’s Shipping Sectors

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Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report
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Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report
Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report
Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report
Donald Trump Sparks Fresh Health Debate After Venezuela-Iran Mix-Up Days After Claiming ‘Perfect’ Medical Report

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