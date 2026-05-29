LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news Bushehr province business news Delhi AQI today iPhone 18 Bollywood celebrities Ali Bagheri Centre for Holistic Development report adverse weather aviation India Mark Ruffalo 2027 Punjab Elections bihar latest hollywood news
LIVE TV
Home > World News > ‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

Trump administration’s new 'Aliens.gov' website went viral after users mistakenly believed it was linked to UFOs and extraterrestrials.

'They Walk Among Us': Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online (Image: White House)
'They Walk Among Us': Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online (Image: White House)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: Fri 2026-05-29 07:34 IST

The White House‘s creation of a new site ‘Aliens.gov’ created a lot of buzz and speculation online Thursday, as many people thought the site was about aliens, UFOs or classified extraterrestrial information. The site was incredibly dramatic, with falling stars and a scrolling introduction like the opening crawl from Star Wars, prompting speculation that the site was a tribute to the iconic series. Many online users thought that the site had links to long awaited government records on alien sightings and UFOs. But the mystery didn’t last long as users found the page was actually to track and monitor arrests of undocumented migrants by immigration agents throughout the United States.

What Does The Site Look Like?

The web site took visitors to a real dashboard that showed immigration related enforcement information from agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection. The portal was accompanied by a ticker that ran the numbers of migrant ‘encounters’ that crossed the border, which reached 3.1 million by Thursday night. The number was reported as part of a September 2024 Homeland Security Republican report on migrant encounters across the country. The website below the ticker provided a detailed heat map of the United States, showing the number of immigration arrests, detention, and immigration enforcement activities throughout multiple states and cities. Users were also able to look up particular areas to find details about the alleged criminal records of detainees, gang affiliation and country of origin.

Why The Term ‘Alien’?

The ‘Alien’ term was picked up by the social media and was cause for a lot of criticism because of its repeated use of the term ‘aliens’,  which is used in US immigration law, but some found to be inflammatory due to its use in science fiction and extraterrestrials. The site said that ‘aliens have been walking among us’ and that ‘undocumented migrants pose a threat to American communities’. It also commended President Donald Trump as the ‘first to acknowledge the true threat aliens represent to every American family, every community and the future of our country’. The message was almost identical to Trump’s hardcore immigration stance and campaign pledge to engage in mass deportations should he be re elected.

You Might Be Interested In

What Can You Do With The Website?

The portal also featured a direct link to an online form for reporting ‘suspicious aliens’ to the administration, which was available on the internet. Critics called the administration ‘alarmist’ and ‘sensationalist’ for its immigration message, while supporters argued that the effort was a good way to raise awareness of enforcement efforts along the border. ‘Aliens.gov’ was among the most discussed political topics in social media within hours of its release, and memes, jokes and heated debates abounded about the White House’s strange branding. When the website was launched, it once again demonstrated that immigration has been one of the most polarized and contentious political topics in the United States.

Also Read: US And Iran Reach Tentative 60-Day Ceasefire Framework As Nuclear Talks Loom; Trump’s Approval Pending

——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online
Tags: Aliens govdonald trumpICE Operationsimmigration newsMigrant Arreststrump administrationUFO Newsus-politicsViral Websitewhite house

RELATED News

India Offers Support To Reduce Tensions As Ajit Doval Calls For Uninterrupted Trade Via Hormuz And Red Sea

Oman Assures US It Has No Plans To Toll Strait Of Hormuz After Treasury Secretary’s Warning

Israel Intensifies Gaza Offensive As Netanyahu Orders IDF To Control 70% Of Territory

US Issues Warning To Oman Over Potential Toll Collection In Strait Of Hormuz

US, Iran Reach 60-Day Ceasefire Framework; Trump's Approval Pending

LATEST NEWS

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

Delhi Weather Today 29 May 2026

iPhone 18 Pro Biggest Update and Leaks

Massive Blaze Erupts Close To Shimla’s Boileauganj Mental Hospital, 1,000 Sq Ft Damaged

Karan Johar Unfollowed All Bollywood Celebs Including Shah Rukh Khan On Instagram

Violence After Eid Prayers: 12 Hurt As Rival Groups Clash In Haryana’s Nuh Villages

US, Iran Reach 60-Day Ceasefire Framework; Trump's Approval Pending

Iran Slams US Over Recent Attack, Says ‘America Is Not Trustworthy’

Delhi Heatwave Kills 157 In May; How You Can Protect Yourself

Resident Alien Netflix Release: Know The Beloved Sci-Fi Comedy’s US Release Date For Its Final Season

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online
‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online
‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online
‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

QUICK LINKS