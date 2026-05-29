‘They Walk Among Us’: Trump Administration’s ‘Aliens’ Website Sparks Massive Curiosity Online

The White House‘s creation of a new site ‘Aliens.gov’ created a lot of buzz and speculation online Thursday, as many people thought the site was about aliens, UFOs or classified extraterrestrial information. The site was incredibly dramatic, with falling stars and a scrolling introduction like the opening crawl from Star Wars, prompting speculation that the site was a tribute to the iconic series. Many online users thought that the site had links to long awaited government records on alien sightings and UFOs. But the mystery didn’t last long as users found the page was actually to track and monitor arrests of undocumented migrants by immigration agents throughout the United States.

What Does The Site Look Like?

The web site took visitors to a real dashboard that showed immigration related enforcement information from agencies such as Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and Customs and Border Protection. The portal was accompanied by a ticker that ran the numbers of migrant ‘encounters’ that crossed the border, which reached 3.1 million by Thursday night. The number was reported as part of a September 2024 Homeland Security Republican report on migrant encounters across the country. The website below the ticker provided a detailed heat map of the United States, showing the number of immigration arrests, detention, and immigration enforcement activities throughout multiple states and cities. Users were also able to look up particular areas to find details about the alleged criminal records of detainees, gang affiliation and country of origin.

Why The Term ‘Alien’?

The ‘Alien’ term was picked up by the social media and was cause for a lot of criticism because of its repeated use of the term ‘aliens’, which is used in US immigration law, but some found to be inflammatory due to its use in science fiction and extraterrestrials. The site said that ‘aliens have been walking among us’ and that ‘undocumented migrants pose a threat to American communities’. It also commended President Donald Trump as the ‘first to acknowledge the true threat aliens represent to every American family, every community and the future of our country’. The message was almost identical to Trump’s hardcore immigration stance and campaign pledge to engage in mass deportations should he be re elected.

What Can You Do With The Website?

The portal also featured a direct link to an online form for reporting ‘suspicious aliens’ to the administration, which was available on the internet. Critics called the administration ‘alarmist’ and ‘sensationalist’ for its immigration message, while supporters argued that the effort was a good way to raise awareness of enforcement efforts along the border. ‘Aliens.gov’ was among the most discussed political topics in social media within hours of its release, and memes, jokes and heated debates abounded about the White House’s strange branding. When the website was launched, it once again demonstrated that immigration has been one of the most polarized and contentious political topics in the United States.

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